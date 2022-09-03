Who is Caesar Mack? 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 star once claimed to be “good friends” with Drake

North Carolina native Caesar Mack is all set to appear on season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, airing on Monday, September 12 at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.

After starring in season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Caesar was once again in the news last year. He claimed to be “good friends” with Drake as the rapper directly messaged him after watching the reality show. During one of the episodes of 90 Day Bares All, Caesar said:

"He messaged me, he was like, 'Hey Ceas, how you doing?’ We just started becoming friends and he sent me some of his clothing from his clothing line. Yeah, he's an awesome person.”

His revelation left host Shaun Robinson surprised, who further asked about their budding friendship, to which Caeser replied:

“Once in a while we'll call each other, see how we're doing. He'll call me and say, 'Hey Ceas, how you doing, what's going on, how've you been?’”

Caesar will now be starring in 90 Day: The Single Life to once again find love.

Caesar Mack's previous relationship didn't turn out as expected

Caesar Mack appeared on season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, where his relationship with a Ukrainian lady, Maria, impressed viewers. He was not only hopelessly in love with her but used to send her money every month without meeting her in person. They used to only communicate through their phones.

The former couple dated for five years and during that period, he used to send her $800 a month. The duo never met as when Caeser planned to meet Maria in Mexico, she bailed out at the last minute.

He even claimed that he unknowingly paid for her vacation, which she planned to meet his fellow 90 Day Fiance star, Jesse Meester. Caesar said:

“When she went to Barcelona, you know, I paid for that trip. She said that she needed some money for the bills. And the other thing is, you don’t really know what they did when she was in Barcelona with him, even though that they said that they’re friends. They could have did something else. We’ll never know.”

After ending his relationship with Maria, he fell in love with Aya, a Louisiana resident. The couple met on Facebook and began dating online.

But, Caeser, 49, is now single and looking for a lifelong relationship, which he hopes to find on 90 Day: The Single Life. His official show bio reads:

“90 Day fans’ favorite nail tech, Caesar, returns to the franchise in pursuit of true love—and this time he’s not going to stop until he finds Mrs. Right. After a failed 5-year online relationship, Caesar is looking for a woman who’s after his heart, not his wallet."

It further adds:

"With his 50th birthday around the corner, Caesar feels that time is ticking to find the woman of his dreams. Enlisting the help of a professional matchmaker in Kyiv, Caesar is determined to make his next romance stick.”

Will Caesar be able to find his soulmate on the reality show? Tune in on 90 Day: The Single Life on Monday, September 12 at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC to find out the answer. 90 Day: The Single Life can also be viewed on the same day on discovery+.

Edited by Prem Deshpande