What time will 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 premiere on TLC? Release date and more details explored

Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life premieres on September 12 at 8.00 pm ET. Six singles from different installments of the show are ready to find the love of their lives in their second innings. They have had a bitter taste of love previously and are now willing to give themselves a second chance.

Moreover, the singles appearing on 90 Day: The Single Life belong to different walks of life. Some of them have been divorced, cheated or have been dumped. These men and women will share their life stories and will aim to find the right match for themselves.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Viewers will follow six determined singles who are diving back into the world of romance after their failed international relationships,”

It further states:

“Tackling relationship challenges ranging from commitment-phobia to meddling matchmakers to ever-present ex-boyfriends, these six singles are taking another chance on love.”

Who are the contestants on 90 Day: The Single Life season 3?

Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life will have both returning and new cast members. Take a look at the contestants on the show:

1) Debbie

69-year-old Debbie appeared in 90 Day: The Single Life season 2 edition. Although things didn't work out well for her at first, she is now all set to give it another try. Moreover, she is looking for someone who will love her for who she is and not judge her appearance. Nevertheless, considering where she is in her life after her son Colt moved in with his wife, Debbie really needs someone to be with her.

2) Caesar

A North Carolina native, Caesar has experienced a failed five-year online relationship. However, he is not willing to give up and is determined to find the right match. Nevertheless, his 50th birthday is around the corner and so he is determined to find someone, for which he has hired a professional matchmaker in Kyiv.

3) Natalie

37-year-old Natalie has left her estranged husband and moved to Florida to pursue her modeling career. Being 'love ready' Natalie wants to start her own family with the right guy. She has also fallen in love with a handsome entrepreneur who happens to run a modeling agency. However, he already has children of his own with multiple women. Will this restrict Natalie from moving forward with her relationship?

4) Veronica

90 Day: Pillow Talk star Veronica has been single for a very long time. She now wishes to find someone who could accept her daughter and the fact that she is still close to her ex-fiance, who is also her best friend. Although the 36-year-old has met a number of men, none could make peace with her past relationship.

5) Tania

A Connecticut girl, Tania has shifted to Aruba to find love. Moreover, the Happily Ever After star has recently ended her marriage with her ex-husband Syngin, over his disinterest in starting a family. Additionally, it is very difficult for her to move on from him. However, she has widened her preferences and is open to meeting men, women or friends who will help her move on from her ex.

6) Tiffany

30-year-old Tiffany recently ended her relationship with her South African husband, Ronald. Moreover, she has now lost weight and has become a completely new version of herself. Even though she wants to find her perfect match again, she also knows that moving on from her marriage will be quite tough for her in the process.

Viewers can watch 90 Day: The Single Life on September 12 on TLC and Discovery+.

