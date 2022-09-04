Who is Tiffany Franco from 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life? Reality TV star’s relationship, career and more explored

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life is set to premiere on September 12 on TLC. One of the singles appearing in the upcoming season is Maryland native Tiffany Franco. The 30-year-old previously starred in the show's The Other Way edition.

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life edition will feature six single men and women who have been veterans on the show. These singles have tested their fate in love. While some have felt dejected in their previous relationships, others have been trapped in mismatched partnerships. But now, they are ready to fall in love again to find their perfect match.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"On the brand new season of THE SINGLE LIFE, viewers will follow six determined singles who are diving back into the world of romance after their failed international relationships. Tackling relationship challenges ranging from commitment-phobia to meddling matchmakers to ever-present ex-boyfriends, these six singles are taking another chance on love."

It further reads:

"As they re-enter the dating game, these singles will be thrown their fair share of curveballs. Will their budding romances hit it out of the park or, will they strike out once again?"

Tiffany Franci from 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life went through a weight loss surgery

One of Tiffany's biggest highlights this year is her body transformation. The 90 Day Fiance star has amazed everybody with her 'in-shape' appearance. The star went through gastric sleeve surgery last year after which she lost 80 lbs. She stated that she underwent surgery for health reasons and not to achieve a certain look. Her exact words on her weight loss were,

"It was a step toward a happier and healthier me and it had nothing to do with skinny, fat, whatever."

Tiffany Franco was born and raised in Frederick, Maryland. She is of Cuban-Colombian origin. The 30-year-old was previously two times. In 2018, her first husband, Roger, died in a fight that took place at his construction site. She has a son from her first marriage, Daniel, who is now 12 years old.

She later met Ronald while on a vacation with her friends in South Africa. Both of them were introduced by a common friend. The couple kept in touch after Tiffany's trip got over. Franco returned to SA six months later to connect with him and it was during this trip that Ronald proposed to her. However, their relationship appeared to be one of the shortest marriages in the 90 Day Fiance history. The couple faced problems due to Ronald's gambling addiction and parenting, among other issues.

In 2019, Tiffany gave birth to her second baby, Carley, with Ronald. The couple's relationship status is quite unclear, but they appear to be on decent terms and are co-parenting their kids.

Tiffany is a makeup artist who loves creating new looks with cosmetics. In fact, she also sells makeup tutorials via the content hosting platform Snipfeed for $20.

Viewers will be able to watch the premiere of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life season 3 on September 12 at 8 pm ET/ PT on TLC. The episode will also be available on the same day on Discovery+.

