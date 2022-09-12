90 Day: The Single Life 2022 (season 3): Where to follow cast members on Instagram?

90 Day: The Single Life is all set to return with its brand new season 3 on September 12 at 8.00 pm ET.

The show has also announced six singles who are all set to find the love of their lives again. Ever since the announcement, viewers have been very keen to learn more about them.

In this article, we have listed their Instagram handles so that viewers can get to know their daily routines, likes, and dislikes.

The show will focus on these singles, who are ready to find their perfect match once again. Although they have had unpleasant experiences with love in the past, they now wish to experience a second chance in life.

The official synopsis of 90 Day: The Single Life reads:

"Viewers will follow six determined singles who are diving back into the world of romance after their failed international relationships,”

It further states:

“Tackling relationship challenges ranging from commitment-phobia to meddling matchmakers to ever-present ex-boyfriends, these six singles are taking another chance on love.”

Details explored of 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 singles

1) Debbie Johnson

Debbie Johnson has been single since 2008. She is no longer living with her son, Colt, as he has moved in with his wife to save his marriage. So, at this point, Debbie really needs someone to be with her emotionally. Moreover, she is looking for a person who will not judge her appearance but will love her for who she is.

Viewers can follow her at @savagedebbiej

2) Caesar Mack

Caesar from North Carolina, was previously dating a girl named Maria, who was only with him for his money. Moreover, after their relationship ended, he dated another girl, Aya. However, things did not work out with her either. Even though Caesar has had failed experiences in relationships, he is not willing to give up and is determined to find the right match.

Viewers can follow him at @caeser_mack

3) Natalie Podiakova

Mike Youngquist & Natalie Podiakova were an on-and-off couple that separated during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? However, Natalie is now ready to find love and wants to start a family with the right guy. She has also fallen in love with a man in Florida, but together they have a lot to navigate through if they choose to stay together forever.

Viewers can follow her at @nataliemordovtseva

4) Veronica Rodriguez

90 Day: Pillow Talk star Veronica was in a fan-favourite relationship with her ex-fiance, Tim. The couple had been together for eight years but eventually broke up due to changes in their personalities.

However, Veronica now wishes to find someone who could accept her daughter and the fact that she is still close to Tim, who is also her best friend.

Viewers can follow her at @vepyrod

5) Tania Maduro

One of Tania's biggest problems in his last relationship was that although she wanted to start a family, her ex-husband Syngin did not. Hence, they recently ended her marriage.

Moreover, the Connecticut girl is looking for love but also knows that she has not completely gotten over her previous marriage. She has since widened her preferences and is open to meeting people who will help her move on from her ex.

Viewers can follow her at @tania.maduro

6) Tiffany Franco

Tiffany's relationship problems began with her husband's gambling and addiction problems. After having separated from him, she is now looking for a suitable match again. However, she also knows that moving on from her marriage will be quite tough for her.

Viewers can check it out at @tiffanyfrancosmith

Viewers can watch 90 Day: The Single Life on September 12 on TLC and Discovery+.

