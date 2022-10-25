"Hope it works out"- 90 Day: The Single Life fans congratulate Debbie for moving to Canada to be with Tony

Tonight on 90 Day: The Single Life season 3, episode 7, Debbie, who was previously skeptical of moving to Canada from Nevada, made a big decision to live with Tony. She shared how she wanted Tony forever but, in the process, was risking a lot, including her relationship with her son Tony.

Debbie said that she was feeling "the most relaxed" she had in years on a beach in Canada. She thought about leaving her friends and family in the USA and revealed that she had never separated from Colt permanently.

Tony convinced her to stay, even volunteering to go to the USA to help her pack and meet her son. Tony was the first person Debbie had dated since her husband passed away in 2008. 90 Day: The Single Life fans congratulated Debbie on the big move and hoped things would work out for the happy couple.

90 Day: The Single Life fans react as Debbie makes a big life decision

Debbie's son and daughter-in-law have left the family house and expect her to do the same within three months. She had planned to move in with her friend but was worried about her cats. Later, Tony asked Debbie to move into his house in Canada, however, she was nervous about making the decision.

Colt had told Debbie that she was moving too fast with Tony and asked her to slow down. However, Tony convinced Debbie to make the big move. She was worried about how Colt would react to the news.

90 Day: The Single Life fans asked Debbie to stop thinking about Colt and move in with Tony.

MrsPalmer2019 @MPalmer2019 DEBBIE AND TONY #90DayTheSingleLife YESSSSDEBBIE AND TONY YESSSS 💙🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 DEBBIE AND TONY💙💙🙌🙌 #90DayTheSingleLife

Mina Crider Green @Madame_Wiladina If I felt better I would do a happy dance for Debbie. So happy she gonna move to Canada for love. Colt is a grown man let him focus on his issues and his marriage. Debbie deserves to be happy. #90daythesinglelife If I felt better I would do a happy dance for Debbie. So happy she gonna move to Canada for love. Colt is a grown man let him focus on his issues and his marriage. Debbie deserves to be happy. #90daythesinglelife https://t.co/asD5MiJTb9

Amy @trvlexplorenow Debbie is putting all these older women to shame. Take notes! #90DayTheSingleLife Debbie is putting all these older women to shame. Take notes! #90DayTheSingleLife

Shebells @SherryElls Congratulations to you and Tony. #90DayFiance We are happy to have you here in Vancouver Canada Debbie.Congratulations to you and Tony. #90DayFiance PillowTalk #90DayTheSingleLife We are happy to have you here in Vancouver Canada Debbie. 🎉🎉🎉Congratulations to you and Tony. ♥️🇨🇦♥️ #90DayFiance #90DayFiancePillowTalk #90DayTheSingleLife

Mina Crider Green @Madame_Wiladina I just adore watching Debbie and Santa Claus. I think it would be good to move and let go of Colt and force him to live life without his loving momma. I agree do not want to be where I am not wanted. You need to live and love #90daythesinglelife OMG he called her dear again. I just adore watching Debbie and Santa Claus. I think it would be good to move and let go of Colt and force him to live life without his loving momma. I agree do not want to be where I am not wanted. You need to live and love #90daythesinglelife OMG he called her dear again.

What happened on 90 Day: The Single Life season 3, episode 7?

Natalie and Josh talked about having kids. Natalie, already insecure about Josh's ex-wife, wanted to have kids right away and had tried IVF in the past with her previous partner. However, Josh wanted to prioritize his work and had less time for his children. He did not respond to Natalie appropriately, which disappointed her greatly. The two later decided to part ways for some time and thought about the decision properly.

The episode description reads,

"Caesar tells the matchmaker which date he's chosen; Debbie makes a decision about moving in with Tony; Natalie asks Josh if he's willing to have more children; Tiffany's son learns that she's dating again."

Tiffany went on another date with Fabian before he left for Jersey. She wanted to clarify why he did not plan kids with his ex. Fabian clarified that, at the time, he was not financially secure but now wanted to have a family with Tiffany.

Tiffany also did not want to waste time with him after spending six years with her ex-partner. Fabian asked her to come to Jersey to meet his friends and family. She also wanted to tell her children about the same and was nervous about asking her mother to babysit them.

Her son Daniel advised her to take things slow with her new partner. Tiffany was surprised to see her 12-year-old son give her such good dating advice.

90 Day: The Single Life airs every Monday on TLC at 8 pm ET.

