"Run Mike! Run!": 90 Day: The Single Life fans shocked as Natalie confesses her love for ex-husband Mike Youngquist

TLC aired 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 Episode 10 on Monday, November 14 at 8 pm ET. This week, Natalie from 90 Day Fiancé Season 8 arrived at her ex-husband Mike's house and completely shocked him by saying that she loved him and wanted to move back in with him.

Natalie is currently dating Josh. She had previously left Mike all of a sudden when she moved to Florida after being married to him for a year. She said that she felt appreciated by Mike and admitted that she made the biggest mistake of her life by leaving him.

Mike taunted Natalie, saying she had a lot of fun dating others after divorcing him. He wasn't sure if Natalie genuinely liked him or was just saying all this because she wanted to acquire Ukrainian refugee status.

Natalie, on the other hand, called herself the "legendary woman" for Mike and said that she would break things off with Josh to be with him. However, 90 Day: The Single Life fans felt that she just wanted to take advantage of Mike and did not love him.

Candice T @Kyandi80 #90DayFiance Natalie wants the Kardashian lifestyle & Mike cannot afford it so this is just a pit stop for Natalie while she cons her way back to LA. Run Mike! Run! #90dayfiancethesinglelife Natalie wants the Kardashian lifestyle & Mike cannot afford it so this is just a pit stop for Natalie while she cons her way back to LA. Run Mike! Run! #90dayfiancethesinglelife #90DayFiance https://t.co/zEBnW01QKC

90 Day: The Single Life fans ask Mike not to take Natalie back

During the one year that they were together, Natalie and Mike fought over numerous issues, both big and small.

The couple had different opinions on having children, and Natalie disrespected Mike by filing for divorce without warning him. Mike's mother never wanted her son to be with Natalie and felt that she married him as an "agenda" to get a green card.

90 Day: The Single Life fans felt that Natalie was just looking for some place to stay and wait for another rich guy to come by. They felt that Natalie would use Mike again, and urged the latter to be careful.

Tiffani @slothgirl93 #90DayFiancesinglelife Does anyone know if Mike is still financially responsible for Natalie if she is now considered a refugee? #90dayfiance Does anyone know if Mike is still financially responsible for Natalie if she is now considered a refugee? #90dayfiance #90DayFiancesinglelife https://t.co/Pycomm91Q7

winegal96 @winegal96

After all of her relationships have failed, Natalie wants to go back to Mike saying she loves him and she never wanted to divorce.

#90dayfiancethesinglelife

#90DayFiance Exactly.After all of her relationships have failed, Natalie wants to go back to Mike saying she loves him and she never wanted to divorce. Exactly.After all of her relationships have failed, Natalie wants to go back to Mike saying she loves him and she never wanted to divorce. #90dayfiancethesinglelife#90DayFiance https://t.co/vICzs3fjsN

Thee OG @Livii_Grace #90DayTheSingleLife Natalie talking like we didn’t all watch the previous seasons as she dragged Michael #90DayFiance Natalie talking like we didn’t all watch the previous seasons as she dragged Michael #90DayFiance #90DayTheSingleLife

Recap of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 Episode 9

Last week's episode description read:

"Tony meets Colt, and Debbie tells him she's moving; Natalie returns to Sequim; Tania explores a romance with a woman; Caesar worries about Alona and their future together; Tiffany goes on a date with a new man."

On season 3 episode 9 of 90 Day: The Single Life, Debbie and Tony invited Colt and his wife Vanessa to announce that Debbie was moving to Canada to be with Tony after only a couple of dates. Colt had previously asked his mother to slow down on their relationship, and Debbie was worried about how her son would take the news.

Colt wanted to make sure that his mother was not making a mistake and complained that she did not listen to him. In response, Debbie said that Tony was her perfect match because he was the calm one and she was the crazy one. Tony also said that he got along with Debbie very well.

Colt feared that his relationship with his mother would never be repaired now that she was moving to another country. Debbie confessed that she wanted to work on their bond and would love to have him and Vanessa over in Canada.

Meanwhile, Natalie was seen traveling back to Sequim, Washington, to meet her ex-husband Mike after a year. Mike said that his mother Trish had moved in after Natalie left, and she was not at all happy to learn about Natalie's return.

Trish felt that Natalie caused a lot of drama and trouble. Michael confessed to his mother that he had sent Natalie’s mother money to get out of Ukraine during the war. Trish felt bad for Natalie’s mother but hoped that Natalie would not run away.

She felt that Natalie only married Mike to get a green card. Mike said that he still had some feelings for Natalie and might get back with her.

90 Day: The Single Life features some of the singles who were once a part of the 90 Day franchise and are attempting to find a life partner themselves.

