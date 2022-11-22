"The right move"- 90 Day: The Single Life fans praise Debbie for getting over her fears of moving to Canada

On November 21, 90 Day: The Single Life (season 2, episode 11) showed Debbie and Tony packing for the former's big move to Canada. Debbie has lived in the US her whole life and was excited to leave for Canada, where she plans on living with Tony.

However, fear soon took over her excitement as she shared that she felt uncertain about the move. She was worried that Tony and she might have a fight in the future, and the latter might kick her out of the house. She shared,

"It's just the unknown. It's a little frightening."

Debbie stated how her relationship with her son, Colt, would change since they were not going to be close anymore. She also told Tony how she had good and bad memories in the house and started to cry.

Tony tried to calm her down, but Debbie wondered if she could leave her friends, family, Colt, and country. After much thought, Debbie decided to take a chance and "spend whatever time we have left" with Tony. She wrote Colt a letter saying she would always be there for him.

90 Day: The Single Life fans understood Debbie's condition but were happy for her new beginning with Tony.

90 Day: The Single Life fans congratulate Debbie and Tony for their big move

Debbie and Tony had only been on a few dates before Tony asked Debbie to move in with him. Debbie was living in her son's old house and was supposed to move out by the end of the month. She was initially worried about the proposition and decided to go to Canada to visit him before making up her mind.

After spending a few days together, she decided to move in with Tony. Her son Colt was worried about the relationship but wished her luck. Debbie had not been in a relationship with anyone since her husband died in 2008.

90 Day: The Single Life fans wished her and Tony the best of luck for their new future together.

What happened on 90 Day: The Single Life season 2 episode 11?

This week on 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie faced the wrath of Mike's mother, Trish. Natalie left Mike two years ago without legally divorcing him and was seeing other men. Now that she was back in Sequim, she wanted to reunite with Mike and move in with him, which Mike was unsure about.

Trish said that Natalie never loved her son and wanted to move to America. She also said that Natalie played with everyone's emotions. Natalie tried to apologize to her, but Trish did not listen. She asked Natalie to behave like a married woman and return home or divorce Mike for good. Mike asked Natalie to leave the house but still did not answer if he wanted to be with her in the future.

90 Day: The Single Life season 11 will have three tell-alls, which will air on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET.

