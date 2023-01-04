What time will NFL Tailgate Takedown air on Food Network? Release date, format, and more details explored

NFL Tailgate Takedown, a product of a unique partnership between Food Network and the National Football League, will bring viewers some of the best tailgate chefs from all over the country in a new culinary competition hosted by Sunny Anderson and Vince Wilfork.

Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery said about the upcoming show:

"Food and football are a perfect pairing – and NFL Tailgate Takedown is not about your dad’s old-fashioned burgers and dogs. The dishes these competitors create take tailgate food to the next level and will surprise our viewers by just how delicious and creative game day bites can be."

NFL Tailgate Takedown will premiere on Wednesday, January 4, at 9 pm ET on the Food Network.

NFL Tailgate Takedown is set to feature the brilliance of game-day snacks

NFL Tailgate Takedown, a six-part prime-time event, will take viewers to NFL stadiums just before the “big game.” The upcoming culinary show will feature each city’s game day specials including New England lobster rolls, Philly Cheesesteaks, Green Bay deep-fried cheese curds, Buffalo chicken, and other “authentic tailgate” dishes.

NFL Tailgate Takedown will see contestants participating in teams of two as they take part in three cooking rounds, with each having a different theme. The winners of the series will make their way to the VIP seats on the 50-yard line as they receive a Yum-Bardi Trophy.

In each episode, the two teams will participate in a tailgating cooking competition on game day, with one of the team members representing the home team and the other fans of the visiting team.

In the first round, called The First Down, the teams will be tasked with creating a platter of bit-sized snacks with an accompanying dip to represent their respective city’s flavors. The winner of round one will get to pick a key ingredient that both teams must use in their next dishes.

In round two, Between the Uprights, the NFL Tailgate Takedown competitors must create the best “handheld treat between buns,” essentially creating burgers. Whoever loses in the second round will face a penalty and will have to send one teammate to complete a tailgate game before moving on to the final round.

In the final round, Hail Mary, their dishes must include a platter of meat and two sides that would represent their hometown and their NFL team. The winners of the show will be escorted to their VIP seats by a guest NFL legend.

The Food Network show will see a rotating panel of judges, which will include Kelsey Barnard Clark, Eddie Jackson, Ali Khan, and Ian Rapoport. Joining them as hosts will be Sunny Anderson and New England Patriots Vince Wilfork.

Jessie Boddy, Vice President, Commercial Operations and Business Affairs, NFL Films, said about the show:

"On game day, the biggest and greatest rivalries in the NFL begin in the parking lot with incredible food made by passionate fans. We are excited to collaborate with a great partner in Food Network to showcase and celebrate the wonderful traditions our fans enjoy each week on game day."

NFL Tailgate Takedown is produced by NGL Films and Simple Alien for Food Network and Discovery+. Tune in on Wednesday, January 4, at 9 pm ET on Food Network and Discovery+ to watch the action.

