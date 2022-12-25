Food Network’s 'Chef Dynasty: House of Fang' air time and release date

Chef Dynasty: House of Fang, a docuseries featuring chef and restaurateur Kathy Fang and her father, Chef Peter Fang, is all set to premiere on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Food Network.

The father-daughter duo will be seen serving authentic and incredible Chinese dishes to their customers that challenge conventional culinary ideas at Fang, the hot restaurant she co-owns in San Francisco with her father.

In Chef Dynasty: House of Fang, Kathy and Peter's ideas of authentic Chinese dishes have vast differences. Kathy, who grew up immersed in food culture at her father's iconic Chinatown restaurant House of Nanking, wants to present a modern version of the dishes, take risks and adopt a more social media/influencer approach to promote the restaurant and authenticity. Peter, for his part, is more traditional and doesn't want his daughter to make too many changes.

The official synopsis of the docuseries reads:

"Chef Kathy Fang sets out for "Chinese cuisine world domination" as she serves up mouthwatering fusion dishes that challenge everything you thought you knew about Chinese food. Through the push/pull dynamics of working alongside her father and business partner, Peter Fang, Kathy strives to expand her restaurant and brand while also honoring her family's legacy."

More on the House of Fang family and their restaurant business

Born and raised in San Francisco, Kathy Fang grew up in the kitchen of her family's popular restaurant, House of Nanking. However, growing up in the hub of Chinese food destinations wasn't easy. For Kathy, the daughter of House of Nanking founders Peter and Lily Fang, being surrounded by Chinese cooking was her respite and comfort.

House of Nanking opened in 1988 while Kathy was still in school. As a kid, she did everything from helping her parents, managing customers, wiping cutlery, and bringing drinks to tables. From then to now, Kathy revealed that the family spends more time in their first restaurant rather than their home.

In an interview with The Daily, House of Fang star Kathy said:

"My parents came here with less than $40 in their pocket and the first place they stepped into was Chinatown. Ever since then, Chinatown has always been our home."

Since the opening of their restaurant in 1988, the House of Fang family has been a respected member of society, known for the authenticity of Chinese cuisine they display in their dishes. Kathy has not only served in House of Nanking but has also made frequent appearances on Food Network.

The chef and restaurateur debuted in many cooking competitions on the network, including Beat Bobby Flay, Guy's Grocery Games, and Alex vs. America. She has also won the popular cooking series Chopped twice.

Speaking about their latest docuseries, Chef Dynasty: House of Fang, Kathy told The Daily that it would give viewers an insight into the family's journey of hard work and perseverance. She said:

"The core of the show is the dynamic that I have with my dad and the story of how all of this came to be. Not just for people who are Asian, but any immigrant family who saw their parents toil."

The chef continued to point out the difference between people's perceptions and who she was. The House of Fang star further said:

"People, they may look at me, and they may think, 'Oh, she's American-born Chinese. Totally westernized. Very American.' But, I'm like, very, very traditional, even in the relationship with my dad."

In 2020, the city of San Francisco recognized House of Nanking as a legacy business, where customers from all around the world have dined for over 30 years. After much success from their first restaurant, the father-daughter duo opened Fang Restaurant in 2009.

Fang, in its essence, might be similar to House of Nanking but is a much more modernized version of the Chinese food scene. As per The Daily, Fang has a full bar, three levels of dining space, and tables draped in white fabric. Additionally, each dish on the menu is created by Kathy and Peter.

As Kathy and Peter run Fang, they have to deal with many complications that arise as a conflict between their ideas of Chinese cuisine. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's in store for them and savor some mouth-watering dishes from their screens.

Don't forget to tune in to Chef Dynasty: House of Fang on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Food Network.

