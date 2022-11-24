Which fast food restaurants are open on Thanksgiving 2022? List and other details explored

Dating back to 1621, Thanksgiving is a day to spend time with your family, friends, and of course good food. A typical Thanksgiving platter is loaded with freshly cooked delicacies such as smoked turkey, ham, pumpkin pie, green beans, and much more.

Though as pleasing as it may be, Thanksgiving food can be quite difficult to prepare and hence not everyone's cup of tea. But fret not, this holiday season you can enjoy the best holiday food from restaurants across the country. Though they might not taste as good as something cooked by your mother or grandmother, they sure won't let you miss your home.

List of fast food restaurants that will be open for Thanksgiving 2022

We took the time to curate a list of the best restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day, so all you have to do is visit them and grab your holiday meals.

The list is divided into three sections, starting with coffee, snacks, and dessert joints, followed by fast-food restaurants, and finally, dining places to end the day with meals. Let's begin, shall we?

Starbucks

Get your morning coffee and beverages from the largest coffeehouse chain in the country. Though Starbucks is open on Thanksgiving, you may need to check out the opening hours through the chain's website.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Feel like having some donuts with your coffee? Head straight to Dunkin’ and pick from a wide range of donuts and coffee options.

McDonald’s

Not the best spot for coffee, but hey everyone has their own preferences. You can grab some decent beverages from McCafe at Mcdonalds' and maybe some fries and burgers as well.

Here's a list of fast-food restaurants serving burgers, sandwiches, and much more:

Wendy's

You can get your Frosty, fries, and sandwiches from Wendy's on Thanksgiving Day, during the reduced opening hours. Check the website for the actual operating hours at your local Wendy's.

Burger King

Grab a whopper at your nearest Burger King as the fast-food chain will be open for the holiday.

Denny's

Denny's welcomes you throughout the year, even on Thanksgívíng Day with all-day breakfast, lunch, and dinner options.

Jack in the Box

Most Jack in the Box locations are open on Thanksgívíng, but some might be closed or open for limited hours. Check their store locator or website for details on specific hours.

Popeyes

Grab a regular Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich or a Blackened Chicken Sandwich from Popeyes this Thanksgívíng. Want to try some smoked turkey? The chain has that too.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has its doors open on Thanksgiving, with sweet mini pie donuts and much more.

Feel like having a quick pizza? Pizza chains like Domino's, Pizza Hut, and Papa John's will be serving cheesy deliciousness throughout the day, so feel free to drop by your nearest outlet to get your pizza

Here's a list of restaurants to visit on Thanksgívíng Day for hearty holiday lunches and dinner meals:

Applebee's

Applebee's restaurants will open on Thanksgiving Day and will be serving their new Sizzlin' Skillets menu, along with many iconic holiday dishes. The chain's restaurants usually open at 11 am in the morning and close by 12 am at night, but customers are advised to check with their local Applebee's restaurant for specific hours and offerings.

Golden Corral

All Golden Corral restaurants are open on Thanksgiving starting at 11 am and will close by 4 pm. Customers can choose from a wide range of American dishes and a special Thanksgívíng Day buffet with carved roasted turkey, glazed ham, beef roast, and a number of traditional sides and beverages.

Boston Market

Boston Market restaurants will be serving their Holiday menu during regular opening hours until January 3, 2023. The restaurant is usually open at 11 am and closes by 10 pm, and will be serving quick meals with all your holiday favorites like - roasted turkey, ham, chicken, and much more.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans will be open this Thanksgiving Day between 8 am and 7 pm. Customers will be able to enjoy the restaurant chain's new Thanksgívíng Turkey Sandwich and farm-fresh breakfasts, lunches, and dinner meals throughout the day. The restaurant will be open for dining, pickup, and delivery orders.

The opening times for some of the aforementioned restaurants may differ depending on location. Customers are advised to either check through the restaurant chain's website or enquire with their local restaurant itself.

