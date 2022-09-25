Who is Eddie Jackson? Former NFL player and chef is set to host new Food Network show Outchef'd

Food Network is releasing yet another competitive series called Outchef'd and we cannot keep calm.

The show will feature some talented, unsuspecting home chefs, who will be arriving for an 'audition' but will be shocked to learn that they have to compete against a world-class professional in the field.

Outchef'd will be hosted by former NFL player Eddie Jackson, who is now a private chef and personal trainer. Eddie is famous for making healthy food taste delicious, so his audience doesn't need a 'cheat' day. He has appeared on many Food Network shows as a judge and as a host as well.

Cooking has been Eddie Jackson's lifelong passion

Born in 1980, Eddie Jackson was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Carolina Panthers in 2004. This was after he stole the spotlight with his terrific athletic skills at the University of Arkansas, from where he received his Bachelor's degree in business administration and management.

Eddie is a four-time national award winner of the College All-American in Track and Field competition. He still holds the record of crossing 110 high hurdles as a freshman.

Eddie worked with the Miami Dolphins from 2005 to 2006 but was included on the injured reserve list owing to a torn ligament in his knee. Jackson then signed a two-year contract with the New England Patriots in 2007, for which he was provided with no signing bonus.

While his salary for both years was more than $1,500,000, he was let go by the Patriots the same year.

The Outchef'd host then retired from football and bought his own food truck because cooking had been his lifelong passion. He also participated in MasterChef season 4 and finished in 7th place. In 2015, Eddie entered the Food Network universe when he competed and won the popular series Food Network Star.

He got his own 6-episode show to host on the network as a reward for his big win. Eddie now hosts the Kids BBQ Championship after joining Clash of the Grandmas and Chopped as a judge.

He also owns The Rose Hill Beer Garden, where eight food trucks work on a rotation basis to serve delicious food to its customers.

More about Outchef'd

Outchef'd will welcome talented home chefs under the pretense of an audition, where they will be asked to make a dish to compete with a world-class chef.

The synopsis of the show released by Food Network read:

"These home cooks excel in their own kitchens, but do they have what it takes to succeed against an elite pro under the lights and cameras of a culinary battle?"

Both the cooks will be asked to prepare a dish with a star ingredient and host Eddie will pick six regulars from the streets to blind taste the dishes. The home chefs can win a $5000 prize if they get even one vote out of the six people judging their food.

The talented world-renowned chefs that will be featured this season are:

Alex Guarnaschelli

Amanda Freitag

Anne Burrell

Antonia Lofaso

Geoffrey Zakarian

Eric Adjepong

Maneet Chauhan

Marc Murphy

Scott Conant

Tiffani Faison

Outchef'd premieres on Food Network on Thursday, September 27, at 10 pm ET. The two-episode special launch will also be available to stream on Discovery+ the same day.

