The Great Food Truck Race Season 15 contestants: List of 9 teams competing on Food channel show

Get ready for the ultimate food race competition because The Great Food Truck Race is back with its 15th season. The reality cooking show will feature nine teams of food truck owners who will use their culinary skills and marketing tactics to attract customers and beat other competing teams.

The teams of The Great Food Truck Race Season 15 are:

Amawele’s from San Francisco: Team of Wendy Drew, Pamela Drew and Emma Januarie

Eso Artisanal Pasta from Morristown, New Jersey: Team of AJ Sankofa, Matt McFadden and Kristina Gambarian

Food Flight from Atlanta: Team of Betsy Wallace, Grant Stevens and Kate Schulz

Girl’s Got Balls from Fox River Grove, Illinois: Team of Shauna Fetterman, Carrie Jones and Lizzy Scudder

Maybe Cheese Born With It from Toledo: Team of Mahogany Reign, David Gedert and Keith Logue

Salsa Queen from Salt Lake City: Team of Salsa Queen Zapata, Jim Birch and Missy Workman

Sauté Kingz from Daytona Beach: Count Foreman, Jesshuan Foreman and Jessica Foreman

SEÑOREATA from Los Angeles: Team of Evanice Holz, Adri Law and Chelly Saludado

Southern Pride Asian Fusion from Colorado Springs: Team of DJ Williams, Gio Palacio and Houston Greenlee

About the The Great Food Truck Race Season 15 teams

Story continues below ad

Amawele’s from San Francisco

Growing up in Durban, South Africa, identical twins Wendy Drew and Pamela Drew’s peers would often call them Amawele’s, which means twins in Zulu. The sisters moved to San Francisco seventeen years ago and worked as childcare providers. Their passion for cooking and lack of South African food in San Francisco led them to open up their own restaurant 'Amawele’s South African Kitchen' in 2013.

The restaurant is now famous for its Durban Chicken Curry, Peri Peri Chicken and Pamela’s secret sauce, which is served with a South African flatbread called 'Roti'. They are joined by their roommate and friend Emma Januarie on The Great Food Truck Race.

Eso Artisanal Pasta from Morristown, New Jersey

Story continues below ad

AJ Sankofa has worked in many Michelin-starred restaurants in Italy. He and his fiancée Kristina Gambarian started their business 'Eso Artisanal Pasta' in July 2020. They were forced to shut down the business last year due to Covid and a conflict with business partners. The two restarted their business with the help of a GoFundMe page.

The couple, accompanied by AJ’s friend Matt McFadden, aim to present a "show on wheels" where customers willl be able to see the entire process of fresh handmade pasta and pasta sauce being made.

Food Flight from Atlanta

Story continues below ad

Bringing in a new concept of small sandwiches with global flavors in The Great Food Truck Race are sisters Kate Schulz and Betsy Wallace. They own a podcast called Dinner Sisters and are joined by chef Grant Stevens.

Grant Stevens is back as a chef after joining the corporate world. He will be seen setting up the menus for the customers. Kate will be seen as the sous chef and Betsy will use marketing tactics to pull in more customers.

Girl’s Got Balls from Fox River Grove, Illinois

Story continues below ad

After graduating from Elgin Community College in 2009 in the field of Culinary Arts and taking care of her kids for several years, Shauna Fetterman began Girl’s Got Balls in July 2020. Lizzy Scudder soon joined her business during the Covid pandemic. According to Facebook, the company is a "women-owned food trailer that will serve a variety of ball-shaped, hand-held gourmet eats!"

The duo will be joined by their friend Carrie Jones who will do the important task of "rounding out the trio."

Maybe Cheese Born With It from Toledo

Story continues below ad

As claimed on the company’s website, Maybe Cheese Born With It is Toledo’s first and only mac and cheese food truck. David Gedert, famously known by his drag name Sugar Vermonte, started his food truck by painting a run-down 1960s RV pink. He is accompanied by his fellow drag performer Mahogany Reign, who is the head chef, and his friend Keith Logue, who will act as the jack-of-all-trades.

The food truck aims to provide the customers creative comfort food with personality.

Salsa Queen from Salt Lake City

Story continues below ad

Started by Salsa Queen Zapata to provide for her 7 kids as a single mother, the Puerto Rican food truck has gained much recognition in the past 8 years.

Salsa Queen is the face of the business and is joined by her friend Missy Workman, a private chef and caterer, and her husband Jim Birch, as the sous chef. Salsa Queen herself will use her charm and energy to attract customers on The Great Food Truck Race and will prove to her kids that anything is possible.

The food truck aims to serve Mexican-fusion dishes.

Sauté Kingz from Daytona Beach

Story continues below ad

The Great Food Truck Race is a family affair for Chef Count Foreman as he is accompanied by his wife Jessica and Jesshuan in his food truck. The company itself specializes in live stations, street vending, event catering, festivals, and private chef services.

The food truck aims to serve crowd-pleasing food, like traditional dishes mixed with chef Count’s unique flavors.

SEÑOREATA from Los Angeles

Evanice Holz, a first-generation Cuban Brazilian American, started her food business five years ago in a Prius with the goal of serving food with a rich Cuban heritage with a twist. All the dishes on the food truck are plant based.

Story continues below ad

The food business is popular for its Cuban Sandwich made with her signature mojo-marinated jackfruit lechon. Holz is joined by Chelly Saludado, who has been a part of her business since the beginning, and her friend Adri Law on The Great Food Truck Race.

Southern Pride Asian Fusion from Colorado Springs

DJ Williams, Gio Palacio and Houston Greenlee met in culinary school. The three share a military background, having served in Afghanistan and Iraq. DJ owns Last Bite BBQ and specializes in southern food. Houston and Gio, a married couple, specialize in Asian fusion food. Together, the trio aim to provide their customers with a unique blend of both the foods.

Story continues below ad

If the trio wins the The Great Food Truck Race competition, Gio and Houston will open their own restaurant and DJ will be able to fulfill his dream of owning his own food truck.

The Great Food Truck Race premieres Sunday, June 5 at 9 pm ET on Food Network.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far