DAY6’s Young K wins honorable Best Warrior award during military service with the US Army

DAY6’s Young K, aka Kang Young-hyun, a KATUSA (Korean Augmentation to the US Army), won the Eighth Army's Best Warrior Competition award, as reported by Star and Stripes on May 19.

The competition was held over six days and tested on multiple parameters such as small arms qualifications, land navigation, and obstacle courses, among others, that tested a soldier’s mental and physical limits.

Young K won the competition among 49 US and KATUSA soldiers who were contending for the title of Best Warrior. The 2022 Eighth Army Competition’s Best Warrior and Squad Competition was held from May 8 to 13. The results were revealed recently, and the You Were Beautiful singer was named the Best Warrior winner.

“My only goal in the Army was to have a healthier body”: DAY6’s Young K opens up about winning Best Warrior as a KATUSA soldier

Young K, a member of JYP Entertainment’s band DAY6, made headlines when he shared that he would be enlisting as a KATUSA soldier. The artist became the first-ever K-pop idol to serve in the highly honorable and desired KATUSA, a branch of the Republic of Korea army that posts South Korean soldiers at US army bases.

The Zombie singer, who dons multiple hats such as a bassist, rapper, and a songwriter with over 149 song credits on KOMCA, has made another incredible achievement of winning Army’s Best Warrior 2022 after competing with 49 US and KATUSA soldiers in grueling tests.

An eight-mile march, survival skills, and knot-tying assessments were some of the events the soldiers were tested on.

Speaking about the competition to Stars and Stripes, an American military news outlet, the K-pop idol shared that a non-commissioned officer encouraged him to compete in the events back in April. He decided to compete in it the same night he spoke to the officer.

Army Pfc. Kang Young Hyun aka, DAY6's Young K, during Best Warrior land navigation challenge (Image via Stars and Stripes)

The K-pop star also talked about his goals in the military and that being healthier was one of his aims while serving his compulsory duty.

“I made the decision that night. Because my only goal in the Army was to have a healthier body, just to build a better one, because I feel like I haven’t been taking care of [it] before.”

The K-pop idol also talked about the hiccups he faced and his shortcomings, despite emerging victorious.

“There were hiccups. There were times when I almost fell down but being able to overcome my limits … gave me more confidence in myself — believing in myself — and thinking I can do other things, too.”

The DAY6 member also touched upon the honor of being a KATUSA soldier. The KATUSA branch is a highly-desired branch for numerous reasons.

As per The Korea Herald’s November 2021 report, life is a bit easier for KATUSA soldiers. They can leave posts on weekdays, unlike other conscriptions, soldiers usually live either in pairs or alone, which leaves no room for hazing and bullying (a rampant part of military service).

Getting into a KATUSA branch isn’t easy either. The draftees have to pass one of the many English language tests. After the tests, KATUSA uses a lottery system to select a number of soldiers.

Young K enlisted in the military on October 12, 2021, and is expected to be discharged in April 2023.

