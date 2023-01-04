What time will Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test premiere on FOX? Plot, release date, and more

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test will feature household names as they are set to take on some of the most gruesome challenges that actual Special Forces teams endure as part of their selection process.

Fox’s press release reads about the show:

"Sixteen household names arrive in the desert, about to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. There are no votes and no eliminations - just survival."

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test will premiere on Wednesday, January 4, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The show will release the first two episodes on January 4, followed by an episode the following week on January 11.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test will put celebrities on physical, mental, and emotional test

Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test will feature 16 celebrities participating in one of the toughest reality competitions ever. The upcoming series will have no vote-outs or eliminations. The stars must spend 10 days in a boot camp that will either break or make them.

The test includes a series of rigorous challenges that Special Forces teams have to go through as part of their training and selection processes.

The show will teach the celebrities the true meaning of “no cut, no glory” as their training will be led by directing staff agents such as Rudy Reyes, Mark Billy Billingham, Jason Foxy Fox, and Remi Adeleke, an elite team of ex-special forces agents gathered together to ensure that the celebrities’ “physical, mental, and emotional” capabilities can be put to the test as part of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Tests that celebrities will have to undergo include an emergency escape drill. The show will feature disagreements among the recruits as the pressure of the show and the challenges start to get to them and they wonder if the process is too much to handle.

The press release further reads:

"In this unique series, the only way for these recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force from the DS. Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is the ultimate test of their physical, mental and emotional resilience - revealing the celebrities' deepest and truest character."

Meet Danny Amendola and other celebrities set to participate in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

Celebrities set to compete in the show include actresses, singers, reality stars, and more as they learn to spend the following weeks without any glam. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test will ensure that by the end of it, the celebrities will not only change, but they will also become better people.

The Fox program's contestant list includes Danny Amendola, Mel B, Hannah Brown, Tyler Florence, Kate Gosselin, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd, Beverley Mitchell, Kenya Moore, Mike Piazza, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Anthony Scaramucci, and Jamie Lynn Spears.

In the trailer of the show, RHOA star Kenya Moore stated that she wishes to show her daughter what’s possible while Jamie Lynn Spears stated that she wants to “feel worth something.”

Tune in on December 4, at 8 pm ET on Fox when Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airs its first two episodes.

