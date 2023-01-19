Who chose voluntary withdrawal on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test episode 4? Trust challenge, arguments and more explored

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode saw the remaining celebrity contestants giving it their all to participate in some of the toughest challenges, equivalent to those of the special forces, as well as being trained by expert agents in the field for 10 days in a boot camp.

On this week's Special Forces episode, Beverly Mitchell couldn't take it anymore. Her body gave up during the challenges and she couldn't manage her health and emotions. The contestant then chose voluntary withdrawal and became the eighth recruit to leave the show.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Sixteen household names arrive in the desert, about to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. There are no votes and no eliminations - just survival."

Beverly Mitchell quits Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Tonight's episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test saw the cast members getting ready for a fresh new day. The staff then led them to their very first exercise where the contestants had to name one person they trusted the least out of the group. While Anthony Scaramucci got the most votes, the exercise led to some friction within the group.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Trust, reads:

"The celebrity recruits must have trust in each other and in their leaders in order to survive; each recruit must rely on another to break their fall from a skyscraping cliff."

In the first Special Forces challenge, the agents tested the contestants on their trust issues. The cast was paired up where one member had to repel down the cliff with the help of a rope that was being controlled by their teammate. The team member on the ground had to pull on the rope to control the speed of their fellow castmate's descent.

Actress Beverly Mitchell struggled throughout the challenge as she couldn't hold back her emotions. Fellow teammate Kenya Moore wanted the 7th Heaven star to keep her emotions in check as her life depended on the challenge and she had a three-year-old daughter to take care of. While they successfully managed to complete the challenge, it only led to more tension between the two.

Bact at the Special Forces boot camp, Kenya was interrogated and the RHOA star opened up on her life journey, her upbringing and what people perceived of her coming from a reality show. Following an emotional conversation, she and the other recruits had to get ready for their second exercise.

The second challenge tested the contestants' team dynamics. The recruits had to face a real-life combat experience. The agents split the cast into two teams following which they had to push a truck together along with the heavy items up a steep hill. The exercise was based on teamwork and communication.

Beverly struggled throughout the Special Forces challenge and had difficulty breathing. She also couldn't communicate well with the team and kept collapsing as feet were unsteady. One of the agents then took her to a corner where she then wished to voluntarily withdraw from the competition as she wasn't able to go on.

The actress' became the eighth contestant to leave the competition. Her fellow teammates were able to finish the challenge.

After Beverly's exit from the series, Anthony Scaramucci's attitude during the challenge didn't sit well with the agents and the contestant was then interrogated. He explained his 11 day journey in the Trump White House and how it didn't fit him well.

Season 1 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test has given viewers some dramatic moments since the premiere episode. As the season progresses, the contestants will be tested to their limits and while some can handle the heat from the agents, not all will be able to handle the challenging demands of the series. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of the drama.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes