"Kenya is such a warrior": Fans applaud RHOA star Kenya Moore for sharing her story on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode saw the remaining celebrity contestants participating in the toughest challenges, similar to those of the Special Forces agents. They are also trained by experts in the field who prepare the cast for challenging environments as the contestants spend a total of 10 days in the boot camp.

On this week's Special Forces episode, RHOA alum Kenya Moore shared her story about belonging from a difficult upbringing. While she successfully completed the challenge, her trust issues with actress Beverly Mitchell brought in a lot of emotions for the reality star. Fans, however, applauded Kenya for sharing her story. One tweeted:

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Sixteen household names arrive in the desert, about to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. There are no votes and no eliminations - just survival."

Kenya Moore shares her story on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Tonight's episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, the cast members were getting ready for yet another day. The agents called the recruits to the main square where they were asked to name the number of the recruit they trusted the least. When some of them hesitated, they faced the wrath of the experts. The exercise created a bit of friction amongst some of the cast members.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Trust, reads:

"The celebrity recruits must have trust in each other and in their leaders in order to survive; each recruit must rely on another to break their fall from a skyscraping cliff."

They soon got to their first challenge that had them trusting the members they put their name with the least trust in. Through the Special Forces challenge, the agents wanted their recruits to learn to trust each other. The contestants were coupled up and while one member fell off a cliff, the other member had to pull the ropes to break their fall before they landed flat on the ground.

Actress Beverly Mitchell was highly emotional as fellow cast member and RHOA alum Kenya Moore's life depended on her. Ahead of their chance, the latter confronted the actress and asked her to stay in control of her emotions. Kenya then confessed to always being treated like a villain when she wasn't. She also opened up about being a single mother at the age of 47.

The Special Forces cast members then got to the challenge and while they did well, it only caused more differences between Kenya and Beverly. The former felt that her teammate was making her the villain. When they got back to the boot camp, the agents reflected on the challenges and decided to call Kenya and address her issues.

Kenya opened up about the way she was perceived. The agent stated that her being on the reality show and behaving aggressively might have had a ripple effect here. While the RHOA star confessed that she was given up by her mother as she didn't want to raise her, Kenya didn't want to be the same mother to her three-year-old daughter.

Fans applaud Kenya Moore for sharing her story on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Fans took to social media to applaud Kenya for sharing her story. Check out what they have to say.

MamaBear @MamaTells #SpecialForcesFox

I didn't have mine either Kenya. We steady try to prove our worth for our kids. Oh my heart!

If y'all are blessed enough to have parents in your life then please don't take it for granted. I didn't have mine either Kenya. We steady try to prove our worth for our kids. Oh my heart!If y'all are blessed enough to have parents in your life then please don't take it for granted. #SpecialForcesFoxI didn't have mine either Kenya. We steady try to prove our worth for our kids. Oh my heart! 💔If y'all are blessed enough to have parents in your life then please don't take it for granted.

DiamondGirl4444 @DiamondGirl4444 #SpecialForcesFox

Rudy putting it all out there to Kenya! She's tough tho, she can handle it Rudy putting it all out there to Kenya! She's tough tho, she can handle it #SpecialForcesFoxRudy putting it all out there to Kenya! She's tough tho, she can handle it

Patrick Dizon @PRD773 @KenyaMoore watching you on #specialforces is amazing! I love seeing you so vulnerable and open! This is a side of you that is so pure! It makes me love you even more! @KenyaMoore watching you on #specialforces is amazing! I love seeing you so vulnerable and open! This is a side of you that is so pure! It makes me love you even more!

Kimoyo @BlkTopanga I’m not a huge fan of #rhoa Kenya but I commend her for doing this show #SpecialForcesFox she’s growing on me. I’m not a huge fan of #rhoa Kenya but I commend her for doing this show #SpecialForcesFox she’s growing on me.

DiamondGirl4444 @DiamondGirl4444 . I felt it deep when she says you carry your inner child in life.. #SpecialForcesFox Kenya is. I felt it deep when she says you carry your inner child in life.. #SpecialForcesFox Kenya is 💯. I felt it deep when she says you carry your inner child in life..

Season 1 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test has been an extremely interesting watch so far. The series has also been extremely well-received by viewers who are rooting for their favorite contestants to make it to the end without quitting. As the season progresses, challenges are going to get even tougher. Only time will tell who is able to test their limits.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Wednesday, January 25 , 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

