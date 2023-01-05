"I saw this coming": Fans react after Kate Gosselin's exit from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test premiere

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test aired its premiere episode on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode featured 16 well-known celebrities participating in the most gruesome challenges and spending 10 days in a boot camp sustaining their tough conditions while also partaking in competitions similar to what special forces endure on a daily basis.

On this week's episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, reality star Kate Gosselin didn't pass the first challenge, ended up getting hurt and had to exit the show. Fans, however, were already expecting it. One tweeted:

IStandWithKyrie @TheOriginalJo_1 Kate should've stayed home, hate to say it but I saw this coming. #SpecialForcesFox Kate should've stayed home, hate to say it but I saw this coming. #SpecialForcesFox

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Sixteen household names arrive in the desert, about to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. There are no votes and no eliminations - just survival."

Kate Gosselin fails the challenge on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Tonight's episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test began with the 16 chosen celebrities entering the special forces space to enter into the most ruthless training program that, as per the experts, will have them become a "better version" of themselves if and when they pass the 10 toughest days of their lives in the camp. While there will be no eliminations throughout the course of the season, they will be tested to their limits, leading to many voluntarily withdrawing from the show.

The celebrities were introduced to the format, their uniforms, their rooms and other rules and regulations after their entrance. They were assigned specific numbers as well as bags with their kits. They were then given some time to get acquainted with each other as well as the environment, following which they had to get ready for their very first challenge.

For the first challenge, the celebrity contestants had to climb on a helicopter over an ocean and jump head first. If they don't follow the structure of the challenge, they could end up getting extremely hurt. While some contestants decided to boldly face the challenge, others were skeptical as they had to conquer their fear of water and heights.

Reality star Kate Gosselin belonged to the latter part of the group. When the experts introduced the challenge, she was extremely terrified of completing the same. She kept telling the experts that she wanted to do it but her fear was getting in the way. Although the trainers tried to calm her down and support her to ensure she was successful, Kate was petrified and hesitant.

Eventually, she fell into the water, however, not the way she was supposed to. She fell on her back and failed the challenge. As she walked back to her trainer, he conveyed that the cast member had failed and that the reason was that she hesitated and didn't let her open up to the task.

While the other team members were completing the task one by one, Kate was having a difficult time, managing her body after the task. She started having severe pain in her neck, following which a doctor had to be consulted.

They suspected a broken neck and the Jon & Kate Plus 8 star had to be taken back. While Kate pleaded with them not to take her back, they ultimately had to prioritize her health and safety and take her back, withdrawing the reality star from the camp.

Fans react to Special Forces cast member Kate Gosselin's exit

Fans took to social media to react to Kate's exit. Check out what they have to say.

Alyssa Goins @AlyssaGoins We all know Kate Gosselin is totally fine and wants a reason to leave without quitting #SpecialForcesFox We all know Kate Gosselin is totally fine and wants a reason to leave without quitting #SpecialForcesFox

Jacob Cohen @jacobsdesk97 That was quick, Kate Gosselin is out after taken to the hospital #SpecialForcesFOX That was quick, Kate Gosselin is out after taken to the hospital #SpecialForcesFOX

kim @kbaby82 I knew Kate Gosselin was going home. She was in pain when she did DWTS. #SpecialForcesFox I knew Kate Gosselin was going home. She was in pain when she did DWTS. #SpecialForcesFox

Marine Mom @DgbMarine Maybe Kate should have started with something less intense. Bless her heart. Good for her for trying. #SpecialForcesFox Maybe Kate should have started with something less intense. Bless her heart. Good for her for trying.#SpecialForcesFox

#teamCDOT @CdotJudge Lol a suspected broken neck?! This Kate woman is annoying as hell. Good bye! #SpecialForcesFox Lol a suspected broken neck?! This Kate woman is annoying as hell. Good bye! #SpecialForcesFox

gatrgirl @popems42 Kate Gosselin already starting with her dramatics #SpecialForcesFox Kate Gosselin already starting with her dramatics #SpecialForcesFox

RealiTrashPanda @reali_panda Ok guys, I’m a US Army veteran and this is the slowest least intense situation ever. They’re absolutely babying these celebs. Why isn’t Kate getting smoked for being a cry baby whiner? #SpecialForcesFox Ok guys, I’m a US Army veteran and this is the slowest least intense situation ever. They’re absolutely babying these celebs. Why isn’t Kate getting smoked for being a cry baby whiner? #SpecialForcesFox https://t.co/WSvRPUOClD

Mr.Tuxedo Pants 🎩👖 @GailKimGroupie Right off the jump, you knew Kate Gosslin was gonna be an issue #SpecialForcesFox Right off the jump, you knew Kate Gosslin was gonna be an issue #SpecialForcesFox

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 1 has been an interesting watch. As the season progresses, the show will teach the celebrities the true meaning of “no cut, no glory” with trainings led by various experts - a team of former special forces agents. Viewers will have to tune in to see what's in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

