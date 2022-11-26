RHOA alum Porsha Williams recently got married to her entrepreneur fiancé Simon Guobadia after a year of being engaged. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Nigerian ceremony on Friday, November 25, surrounded by loved ones.

According to People, Simon and Porsha married as per Nigerian native law and custom ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta. The couple had traditional Benin singers and dancers perform at their wedding ceremony.

Around 250 guests were invited to their wedding, which included several Bravolebrities. Guests were seen wearing traditional or formal Nigerian-inspired attire in purple and teal.

Meanwhile, the RHOA alum Porsha wore three outfits on her big day. She first wore a red gown by Lakimmy along with a headpiece and then switched into a blue gown and a gold dress, both by Tabik.

The newlyweds will tie the knot again in an American ceremony on Saturday.

RHOA alum Porsha Williams’ husband Simon Guobadia has been married thrice before

Simon Iyore Guobadia is an entrepreneur and businessman. He is the founder and CEO of Simcol Group and affiliated companies.

As per his official website, simonguobadia.com, he was born on June 2, 1964, in Nigeria. Simon grew up with seven younger siblings in an upper-middle-class family. His father, Stanley Guobadia, was employed by the Nigerian Prison Services, where he retired as the Assistant Director of Prisons.

Simon completed his elementary and high school years in Nigeria. He attended Loyola College for five years before proceeding to Government College Ughelli in Delta State Nigeria.

He later dropped out of college and immigrated to the United States in 1982 and earned his BBA in accounting degree from the University of District Columbia in 1993.

Simon started his career as a Certified Public Accountant in several global prestigious firms. He then left the corporate world to start his own venture.

He founded Simon & Company in 2007. The company later became Simcol Petroleum Limited Company, LLC, a petroleum supplier in Atlanta, Georgia. He is a first-generation entrepreneur in the fuel business.

He gradually expanded his business to movies, food and beverage, entertainment, music, and hospitality. He even has investments in several local businesses in Atlanta, including Barbecue restaurant, The Republic, DAS BBQ II, and more.

Previously, he had partnered with “Twelve Music and Publishing, KES Entertainment Group with music mogul, Akon, and Simon Paige Productions."

Simon has ventured into the film industry, with executive producer credits on Jail House Dogs (2012), Ken Ford Live from the Buckhead Theatre (2013), and Spike Lee (2020), among others.

RHOA alum Porsha's husband Simon is also into philanthropy. He is a regular donor to Northpoint Ministries.

Simon was previously married three times. He was most recently married to former RHOA cast member Falynn Guobadia. The pair wed in June 2019 but announced their split in April 2021.

He is also the father of five children - Nicole, Christian, Quentin, Benjamin, and Ximena - from his previous relationships.

Simon, 57, recently married RHOA alum Porsha, 41. The couple got engaged in May 2021 after a month of dating. They met on RHOA season 13 when Simon was married to cast “friend” Falynn.

Porsha was previously married to Kordell Stewart and engaged to Dennis McKinely. Porsha and Dennis are parents to three-year-old daughter Pilar Jhena (“PJ”).

