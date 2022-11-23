Why didn’t Madison LeCroy invite her Southern Charm co-stars to her wedding? Bravo star reveals

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy recently got married to her fiancé Brett Randle in Mexico in an intimate ceremony. The star invited only 40 of her close friends and family members. However, she didn't invite any of fellow Charmers to her wedding.

Madison has revealed why she didn't invite any of her Southern Charm co-stars to her wedding. She told People that apart from Patricia, she was not close to any of her co-stars at the time when she was planning her wedding. The new bride added that they wanted the wedding to be "super-small" only with the people who were rooting for her and her now-husband.

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy doesn't regret not inviting her co-stars to the wedding

Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy got hitched with Brett Randle on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Mexico.

The couple had their wedding ceremony after they reportedly tied the knot at a courthouse ceremony in Charleston, South Carolina, on November 16, 2022. The couple, who got engaged on October 8, 2021, said that they chose not to have an elaborate wedding even in Charleston as it just wasn't their vibe.

Madison and Brett “only had about 40 people” at their wedding comprising mostly their family members. The couple did not even invite their cousins as it would have been a 300-person wedding. Thus, they only invited their nearest and dearest on their wedding day.

The reality star says that she has no regrets about not inviting her Southern Charm co-starts to the wedding. Her co-stars included Venita Aspen, Taylor Ann Green, Marcie Hobbs, Olivia Flowers, Austen Kroll, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Chleb Ravenell, and Shep Rose, Patricia Altschul, Whitney Sudler-Smith, and John Pringle.

She told OK! that she had "zero regrets" about that because there was already too much pressure and are nervous about the whole thing. She added that she couldn't "imagine having other people" with their opinions and maybe "not the best intentions.”

Madison LeCroy’s Southern Charm co-stars are happy with her wedding news

Although Madion did not invite any of her fellow Charmers to the wedding, her co-stars were happy with the news of her marriage.

A few even took to her Instagram to show their love and support for her exciting new chapter. Kathryn, Patricia, and Leva all congratulated the newlywed on her Instagram account.

Leva even said that getting married surrounded by dear ones is the right way to get hitched. She has no hard feelings about not being invited to her wedding. She told E! News that because she eloped, she was the wrong person, especiall because she isn't a "big wedding person."

Leva went on to say that she believes it was the right thing as the wedding is a very private thing. Noting that she was "super-excited" for her co-star, Leva said that Madison's husband seems like a nice guy and she can't wait to see the wedding pictures.

This is Madison's second marriage. She co-parents her son, Hudson, with her ex-husband Josh Hughes. Prior to her relationship with Brett, she was in a relationship with Jay Cutler, Austen Kroll, and John Pringle.

Southern Charm star Madison streamed her wedding vlog on Amazon Live on Tuesday, November 22, at 2 pm EST.

