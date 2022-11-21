When did Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle get engaged? Southern Charm star’s relationship timeline explored as the couple got married

Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy is a married woman. The reality star married Brett Randle in a romantic wedding in Mexico on Saturday, November 19.

The lovebirds were surrounded by close family and friends for an intimate ceremony at the Chablé Maroma hotel, Riviera Maya. The Southern Charm star's 10-year-old son, Hudson, served as the ring bearer at the ceremony.

The couple said “I do” after reportedly tying the knot at a courthouse ceremony in Charleston, South Carolina, on November 16. The couple got engaged last year after a brief period of dating.

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy got engaged to Brett Randle in 2021

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy has married her fiancé Brett Randle after getting engaged in October last year. The former basketball player popped the question on October 8, 2021, after dating for seven months. Confirming her engagement, Madison told Us at the time:

“I’m excited to announce that I am engaged! Oh, my gosh. I am so excited and I feel like I’ve been trying to hold this in for quite some time and it has been one of the hardest things I’ve had to do.”

She told People that Brett popped the question at a belated birthday celebration for her and her son. She said:

“I honestly was not expecting it that day. We traveled a lot this summer and I kind of thought it was going to happen around then.”

She added:

“The next thing you know we come back home and I'm thinking it's just a birthday dinner, and my son's over here jumping around and I turn around and my fiancé is down on one knee and proposed to me in my living room. It was so intimate. I've been crying like crazy from joy. [I'm] so excited.”

Brett made sure to seek permission from Hudson before the proposal. But Hudson’s only condition was that he too should be the “part of the proposal.” Madison recalled:

“Hudson goes, 'My mom, I know she'd love a limo. So let's get her a limo and take her out to dinner for her belated birthday.'”

The two met in April 2021, when Madison was attending a friend’s bachelorette party in Scottsdale, Arizona. Madison made the relationship Instagram official in last June. Until then, she kept Brett’s identity private and later revealed only his first name.

However, their relationship was mostly long-distance since Brett lives in California while Madison and her son reside in South Carolina. However, the couple bought their first home together in May.

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy kept the wedding planning “stress-free"

Southern Charm star Madison made sure her wedding planning was “stress-free." She hired a professional planner for the big day and kept the guest list very small. Speaking about her intimate wedding ceremony, she explained to E! News:

I'm only having 30 people. It is destination, and my fiancé is one of eight, so it's pretty much his family and my family and that's about it. Very intimate.”

Adding:

I feel great about it. I’m just going to show up and marry the man of my dreams.”

The Southern Charm star was previously married to Josh Hughes, with whom she shares her son Hudson. The couple parted ways in 2015. The reality star has also been linked to Austen Kroll, Jay Cutler, and John Pringle in the past.

Poll : 0 votes