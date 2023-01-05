"The arrogance is deafening": Fans criticize Tyler Florence following his voluntary withdrawal from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test 

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test aired its premiere episode on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The two-hour episode featured 16 well-known celebrities participating in the toughest challenges, similar to that of special forces agents, and spending a total of 10 days in a boot camp, trained by experts to overcome their fears and anxieties, making them a better version of themselves.

The celebrity contestants on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test came from different industry backgrounds and life experiences. While some could complete the task with grit and determination, others couldn't survive the harsh conditions and faced a brutal exit from the show. TV chef Tyler Florence couldn't finish the challenge as it was his wife's birthday and he didn't want to be hurt for the same.

Fans, however, criticized the chef as they felt he was making excuses in order to leave the show. One tweeted:

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Sixteen household names arrive in the desert, about to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. There are no votes and no eliminations - just survival."

Fans react to Tyler Florence leaving Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

As the Special Forces contestants entered the army base, they were introduced to the format, rigorous conditions and challenges that they had to partake in. After a tough first day that consisted of them making a head dive from the helicopter to the water, they were ready for their second challenge.

On Day 2, the cast members gathered for the second challenge. They DS agents wanted the recruits to line themselves up from the strongest to the weakest. For their second task, they were led to the desert to "learn to move like special operators." The contestants had to cross a 300-foot-wide canyon on a single wire, which was 200-feet off the ground.

Special Forces cast member Tyler Florence confessed to having conservations in participating in the challenge. He stated that it was his wife's birthday and that he had promised her that he wouldn't hurt himself. He eventually became the first recruit to voluntarily withdraw and third to leave the show overall.

Fans were extremely disappointed with the chef. They took to social media to express their concerns with his exit. Check out what they have to say.

emily zirbs🍍⚓ @ezirbs

#SpecialForcesFox I cannot believe Tyler Florence tapped out because he promised his wife he wouldn't get hurt and Its her birthday. Bro what?! They arent going to let you die or get seriously injured on this show. And to think he thought he was strongest... I cannot believe Tyler Florence tapped out because he promised his wife he wouldn't get hurt and Its her birthday. Bro what?! They arent going to let you die or get seriously injured on this show. And to think he thought he was strongest...#SpecialForcesFox

Marine: Semper Fi @LuckyPenny73 How is @TylerFlorence ever going to say he’s a leader again after using his wife’s bday to quit? Lost lots of respect for you Tyler.. #SpecialForcesFox How is @TylerFlorence ever going to say he’s a leader again after using his wife’s bday to quit? Lost lots of respect for you Tyler.. #SpecialForcesFox

BougieRevolutionary @MissGlamzon Tyler Florence was super wack for using his wife's Birthday as an excuse #SpecialForcesFox Tyler Florence was super wack for using his wife's Birthday as an excuse #SpecialForcesFox

Linda @lindalovesstuff I know this is not as easy as it looks and heck I wouldn’t make it a second out there but Tyler come on. After talking all that talk #SpecialForcesFox I know this is not as easy as it looks and heck I wouldn’t make it a second out there but Tyler come on. After talking all that talk #SpecialForcesFox

Hofftastic @Hofftastic Tyler Florence has a whole view of himself that doesn’t seem based on reality. #SpecialForcesFox Tyler Florence has a whole view of himself that doesn’t seem based on reality. #SpecialForcesFox

TV Addict (she/her) @TVAddict617 LOL the chef Tyler guy just voluntarily quit bc today is his wife's bday and he told her he wouldn't hurt himself.... ummmm but u were fine with joining the show and being away from her on her bday and doing other 'dangerous' shit?! But *now* u draw the line?! #SpecialForcesFox LOL the chef Tyler guy just voluntarily quit bc today is his wife's bday and he told her he wouldn't hurt himself.... ummmm but u were fine with joining the show and being away from her on her bday and doing other 'dangerous' shit?! But *now* u draw the line?! #SpecialForcesFox

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test saw four celebrity contestant exits

On the premiere episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, the contestants were tested to their limits in each competition. Some managed to conquer the challenge, others fell short of it due to medical and personal reasons and eventually had to withdraw from the show.

On Day 1, reality TV star Kate Gosselin had to jump into the water by making a head dive from the helicopter. Initially, she was scared of doing it because of her fear of heights and water. Although she was able to complete the task, she failed the challenge. The star later suffered pain in her neck and had to be medically withdrawn from the reality TV show.

Another cast member, Dr. Drew Pinsky, went to the medic complaining of headaches and nausea. He was severely dehydrated and ultimately became the second recruit to leave as he was "medically withdrawn" from the camp.

The following day, chef Tyler Florence voluntarily withdrew himself from the competition after not wanting to get hurt by the challenge because it was his wife's birthday.

For the third task, the recruits had to fight one of the DS agents who donned a red, padded suit for the challenge. R&B star Montell Jordan was eventually medically withdrawn after the challenge as the medics suspected a broken thumb.

Only 12 celebrity contestants now remain on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. As the season progresses, the challenges are set to increase in their level of intensity. Viewers will have to tune in to find out if contestants are able to overcome gruesome tasks or will fall prey to withdrawals.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes