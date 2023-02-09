"Go home"- Special Forces: World's Toughest Test fans divided as Mike Piazza decides to stay back in the game

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test episode 7 aired on Fox on Wednesday, February 8 at 9 pm ET. The episode was very brutal for 54-year-old baseball player Mike Piazza, who is the oldest remaining player on the show. He was defeated not once but twice in the challenges and forgot to wear his belt during an exercise.

In the first challenge, Mike was supposed to go into a gas tank and get an emergency bag out of the area using an alternative exit. He kept banging on the wrong door and experienced a bad fall when trying to exit via a window. Mike failed to grasp the bag and described the whole challenge as a "slap in the face."

For the second task, competitors were asked to fist fight each other in a no-rules round without stopping. Gus Kenworthy, who is 23 years younger than Mike, defeated Mike badly as he punched his right rib, in a move that Piazza compared to being "hit by the truck." After the defeat, Mike realized that he might have to quit the show because he did not want to be a liability for his team.

As he was making up his mind, the hosts of the challenge brought him inside their tent and asked him how he was feeling. When Mike admitted that he did not want to hinder the performance of other contestants, the hosts made him realize that he should not be disappointed or feel discouraged and instead think of his children.

Mike also remembered his daughter, who wanted him to give his best performance, and he ultimately decided to "press forward" in the game.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test fans were divided over Mike's decision. While some fans encouraged him to perform better in the future, others felt that he should go home before he gets seriously injured.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test fans don't want Mike to injure himself on the show

Just moments after making his decision, Mike forgot to wear a belt, for which his teammates had to do multiple pushups. He then decided not to eat food and instead wondered again if he should go home because it was not the right time for him to compete in such a tough competition.

Some Special Forces: World's Toughest Test fans urged him to go home while others motivated him to continue his fight.

Kristin @itskristind

#SpecialForcesFox I think Mike should go and take care of himself. He REALLY stuck it out and challenged himself. He did a good job. I think Mike should go and take care of himself. He REALLY stuck it out and challenged himself. He did a good job.#SpecialForcesFox

Alexis 💞💕💕 @lexiwilltell #SpecialForcesFox Young mans game?, You signed up for the show Mike.. Young mans game?, You signed up for the show Mike..😒 #SpecialForcesFox https://t.co/FNbYlNNSia

Alexis 💞💕💕 @lexiwilltell #SpecialForcesFox Mike you just got the you can do it speech.. Mike you just got the you can do it speech..😟 #SpecialForcesFox

Plain Jane🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸UltraNuclearMAGA @plainjane5555 How about when it was Sunday and some were praying and some were singing gospel. Pretty impressed Dwight and Mike. #SpecialForcesFox How about when it was Sunday and some were praying and some were singing gospel. Pretty impressed Dwight and Mike. #SpecialForcesFox

SerenityNow💙 @38boog @mikepiazza31 you should of just pretended he was Roger Clemons in that fight. #SpecialForcesFox @mikepiazza31 you should of just pretended he was Roger Clemons in that fight.#SpecialForcesFox

Currently, six players remain in the final few challenges of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. While no contestants quit the show in episode 7, Mike Piazza cannot be seen in next week's promo. In this challenging show, no contestants will be eliminated until they are seriously injured or decide to quit the game themselves.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs on Fox every Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes