Watch: Carnival ride accident in India leaves at least 10 injured, including minors

On September 4, 2022, a carnival ride crashed in Punjab, India, leaving numerous people hurt.

The incident occurred at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, Mohali, when a carousel known as the "drop tower" came crashing down to the ground. According to reports, the fair attraction was close to 50 feet high.

A frightening clip of the incident is currently making rounds on social media, and shows the carnival ride hurtling down a vertical structure before crashing to the ground.

Disclaimer: The following video may be disturbing for some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

The freak accident left close to 16 people hurt, including five children. No deaths have been recorded. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals by other people present at the scene.

Police are currently investigating the cause behind the malfunction. Carnival organizers blamed the incident on a "technical issue."

Details of the carnival ride crash at Mohali

When working properly, the spinning carnival ride should stop just before hitting the base, giving riders a sense of freefall. However, owing to the malfunction, the ride came crashing down on the base instead.

The impact of the crash could be noticed as riders went flying out of their seats despite them having safety straps on. People on the ground were seen running away from the spot in panic.

Jay B @Jbyrd_416 @NikhilCh_ I am so grateful there are no fatalities, and I hope those injured recover well. @NikhilCh_ I am so grateful there are no fatalities, and I hope those injured recover well.

16 victims were reported to be injured and were rushed by locals and Mohali police to a civil hospital in Phase-6 and the Fortis Hospital in Mohali. While most of the wounded suffered back and jaw injuries, the Hindustan Times reported on September 5, 2022, that all victims are out of danger.

The age of the injured victims ranges from 33 to 10 years old.

Prashant Jain @hulkafulka @NikhilCh_ @irfaniyat I hope everyone is able to recover well and there are no grave injuries. I really hope. My fear of going for such rides at amusement parks just went up a notch. I am always wary of boarding such high thrill rides, despite constant taunts from my friends/cousins. @NikhilCh_ @irfaniyat I hope everyone is able to recover well and there are no grave injuries. I really hope. My fear of going for such rides at amusement parks just went up a notch. I am always wary of boarding such high thrill rides, despite constant taunts from my friends/cousins.

An eyewitness, Jaspreet Kaur, who helped carry people to the hospitals, reportedly said that the fairgrounds did not have any ambulances for emergencies or accidents:

“We picked up the injured and rushed to the hospital. There was no ambulance, and even the bouncers of the fete were trying to threaten us. Later, the employees of the organizers also fled the scene.”

Another local present at the incident said:

“Their private bouncers came nearly 20 minutes late. There was a lady who was their head. She said that nobody is dead."

The local also questioned the safety measures available at the carnival, saying:

"Who will take responsibility for the incident? How is this business running without the availability of any medical aid? The public is being stopped by the police. Nearly 50 persons would be injured. There were no safety measures taken. No big official reached the spot.”

What authorities had to say about the crash

M. A. SHAMRANI™ 🇸🇦 🇮🇳 @MidoAliKhan @NikhilCh_ That’s really sad … may God grant the injured persons speed recovery …. In theme parks business nothing is as important as Maintainance Maintenence & non stop Maintanance!!! @NikhilCh_ That’s really sad … may God grant the injured persons speed recovery …. In theme parks business nothing is as important as Maintainance Maintenence & non stop Maintanance!!!

When questioned, carnival organizers blamed the incident on a "technical issue." Organizer Sunny Singh said:

“We will find out how this happened. It seems there was a technical issue. Earlier too, we organised several fetes but this has never happened. We will cooperate with the police and administration.”

Meanwhile, Mohali Police have criticized the organizers for their "negligence" and have announced that they will hold an inquiry and take strict action against the responsible authorities for the carnival ride mishap.

Harsimran Singh Bal, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said:

“There was a large footfall at the fete as it was a Sunday. We are trying to find out how this happened. A case will be registered accordingly.”

The repercussions of the carnival ride incident are yet to be seen on the festival, which was originally supposed to end on August 31 but later got extended until September 11.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal