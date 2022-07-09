VIDEO: Fourth of July fireworks accident kills 11-year-old Camrynn Ray McMichael; aunt claims the family will ‘never’ buy sparklers again  

A fireworks accident kills an 11-year-old boy in Indiana over the Fourth of July weekend. The family was playing with the fireworks when the horrific accident took place.

The fireworks accident took place in front of his suburban home that ended up killing Camrynn Raw McMichael and severely destroying the property.

After his death, the 11-year-old boy's aunt, Alexandra Eaton said, “The family will never buy fireworks again," as it will only remind them of him and his death.

The accident was also caught on camera.

“We will be reminded of Cam everytime a firework goes off”: Aunt in dismay after the fireworks accident

The video that has shaken the internet is a 29-second clip that shows the distressing fireworks accident. Captured through a home security system, the family can be seen merrily sitting together and enjoying the holiday weekend while some of them are lighting fireworks.

However, the sparks from one of the lit fireworks hit what seems to be a box that explodes and that is what seems to have fatally injured the boy.

It also destroyed the car standing in the driveway area and the fire was seen spreading through the entire lawn area. The video also shows several explosions caused by burning fireworks and soon after, smoke fills the air.

Family members grab whatever they can and run from the scene, leaving their chairs and belongings behind.

According to family members, Camrynn McMichael, who later died due to the fireworks accident, was severely injured. The 11-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Later, an autopsy was conducted on Camrynn and it showed that he had a fatal head injury from the accident.

Speaking about the incident, the boy's aunt, Alexandra Eaton, said:

“The family will never buy fireworks again. We will all be reminded, every time we hear a firework go off, the loss of Cam. He was an amazing big brother and friend.”

Meanwhile, Camrynn's mother claimed that he was protecting his younger sister from the fireworks, which is what took his life.

In a Facebook post, she also wrote:

“I held my sons broken skull & brain in my hands last night yall.! THATS THE REALITY! Don’t even fu*king buy those damn things! I’ll never see my son again over a fu*king firework. Don’t ever think it can’t happen to yours. Seriously.”

Video of the firework accident leaves netizens stunned

The viral video of the fireworks accident spread like wildfire all over the internet and Twitter users were left shocked when they saw it.

As news of the young boy's death spread across social media, people decided to gather in Mount Vernon the same evening to mourn Camrynn's death.

Houston Harwood @houston_whh A somber evening in Mount Vernon as the community mourns the tragic death of 11-year-old Camrynn Ray McMichael, who died due to a fireworks accident. His elementary school organized the vigil. A somber evening in Mount Vernon as the community mourns the tragic death of 11-year-old Camrynn Ray McMichael, who died due to a fireworks accident. His elementary school organized the vigil. https://t.co/B0H7zLOFLt

Others asked questions as they found the video to be disturbing. One user said:

“So many questions: did the kid behind the van survive? The van? Has SimpliSafe begged u to take this vid down yet? Whr is this & what was the aftermath? How much did they spend on fireworks? I'm at least 30 of the ~million views, lol.”

GlynnisI🇺🇦 @GlynnisI @new_orleansjazz So many questions: did the kid behind the van survive? The van? Has SimpliSafe begged u to take this vid down yet? Whr is this & what was the aftermath? How much did they spend on fireworks? I'm at least 30 of the ~million views, lol. @new_orleansjazz So many questions: did the kid behind the van survive? The van? Has SimpliSafe begged u to take this vid down yet? Whr is this & what was the aftermath? How much did they spend on fireworks? I'm at least 30 of the ~million views, lol.

People had questions as SimpliSafe is a company that makes security cameras and the video led people to believe that it was nothing but a marketing gimmick. Later, however, the company's Chief Growth Officer, Scott Braun, issued a statement where he clarified the confusion.

He said:

"Customer video and audio cannot be accessed without permission by anyone besides the owner, so we were just as shocked to see the video online after the customer shared it. As a company that’s in the business of protection, we do not make light of events that would put our customers’ safety at risk, whether those incidents are within our control or not."

Neighbors were also alarmed at the sound of the fireworks accident, and the shouting and shreaking of the family members. One neighbor said that the incident was scary to watch.

At the same time, people agree that the viral video of the fireworks accident has been the “most horrible part” of the entire incident.

