Karli Payne accident: Tributes pour in as 8th grade softball player succumbs to injuries

Karli Payne, a school student, passed away on July 4 after she succumbed to injuries, four days after she was involved in an unfortunate car accident.

Authorities have stated that the teen, who was known for playing softball, was hit by a car while trying to cross the street on Highway 61 in Crystal City. She was struck after the fireworks show organized by St. Pius X High School ended.

The accident took place on Thursday, June 30 and on July 4, Karli's parents informed the media that she passed away at 3:16 pm on Monday.

Karli's parents, Lori and Jerry Payne, expressed their grief at the loss of their daughter, who had a "heart of gold." They said:

"She loved playing volleyball, softball, and enjoyed baking and decorating cakes. Karli is a blessing and her memories will live on as she is donating her organs to help others needing a miracle. She is going to be dearly missed by all of us. She has affected the lives of so many individuals and families. Her family is forever grateful and appreciative of all the support, prayers and love that we have received during this difficult time.”

Twitter reactions on Karli Payne's passing away

After news of Karli Payne's death four days after her accident broke, netizens took to Twitter to express their grief about it.

Not just friends and family, but Karli's school and other softball organizations also sent their prayers to the departed soul.

A fan said that they would be honoring the teen on the diamond for the entire week and noted that the day Karli's passing was a "sad day."

Others said that they were praying for the Payne family and friends and said that they hoped the teen was in heaven.

After making the announcement of Karli's death, the Louisville Lady Sluggers account on Twitter said that the teen had "affected the lives" of a number of people.

Others asked their Twitter followers to "keep the Payne family" in their thoughts and prayers.

A fundraising page has been set-up to help Karli Payne's family

Payne's team members from the Louisville Slugger 14U – Clark team are especially saddened by the loss of their star player. To help the deceased's family, a member of her posse, Stacy Coleman Clark, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the family.

As of writing, the page has garnered more than $31,000 from 504 donors.

Screenshot of the GoFundMe page dedicated to Karli Payne

Speaking about the tragedy, Crystal City's police captain Mike Pruneau stated that the accident happened at around 9.35 p.m. on June 30.

He stated:

“After the fireworks show, she (Karli) was crossing Hwy. 61 with her parents. She ran out in front of (a vehicle) and was struck. (A Rock Township ambulance) that had just dropped someone off at (Mercy Hospital Jefferson) was right behind the accident and took her to (Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis).”

Pruneau added that Karli Payne had suffered several injuries, including head trauma. However, he noted that the owner of the SUV car, which struck her, was not at fault. Pruneau said that the driver did nothing wrong and that she was "obeying the speed limit."

Our Lady Catholic Church organized a prayer vigil for Karli Payne on July 1.

