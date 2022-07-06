Who was Macie Hill? Fourth of July parade incident in Utah leaves 8-year-old cheerleader dead

An 8-year-old cheerleader, Macie Hill, participating in the Fourth of July parade in Utah, has died after she was allegedly hit by a vehicle, according to her family. Reports suggest that Macie Hill was performing when a Hummer hit her. The vehicle involved was part of the group.

Hill's family identified the young girl involved in the incident as Macie Hill of Layton. Later, she was rushed to the Layton Parkway Hospital, where she died of injuries caused by the tragic accident, according to the CBS affiliate KUTV. She was allegedly on a float with her Patriot Cheer All-Stars dance group when the incident occurred.

Jeremy Harris @JeremyHarrisTV



I’ll have a report on the vigil on 8-year-old Macie Hill loved being at her dance studio in Kaysville. So it’s only fitting that everyone who loves her is here tonight to honor her. Hill was killed in a tragic accident during the town’s 4th of July parade.I’ll have a report on the vigil on @KUTV2News at 10. 8-year-old Macie Hill loved being at her dance studio in Kaysville. So it’s only fitting that everyone who loves her is here tonight to honor her. Hill was killed in a tragic accident during the town’s 4th of July parade. I’ll have a report on the vigil on @KUTV2News at 10. https://t.co/LWs0O6pRfZ

A neighbor, Jennie Dopp, learning about Macie's unfortunate death, described her as "full of life and showed joy and love to everyone."

The Kaysville Police Department classified the incident as "an auto-pedestrian accident involving a parade vehicle and a participant." However, the Kaysville Fire Department confirmed on Facebook that the procession had to halt early on Monday due to a medical emergency on Main Street.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to cover Macie Hill's funeral and medical expenses

According to the GoFundMe campaign for the victim's family, Macie Hill was the youngest of four children. The fundraiser states,

"Macie's dad said she loved her Patriot Cheer team. She loved cheering and Macie passed away doing what she loved, being with her team."

J Rock @froggiejunkie



Macie Hill You guys - here’s the gofundme for the little girl killed in Kaysville today. I’m sure any little thing helpsMacie Hill gofund.me/c0ef290e You guys - here’s the gofundme for the little girl killed in Kaysville today. I’m sure any little thing helps 💕Macie Hill gofund.me/c0ef290e

Shawna Dennis, a local, informed the media that she was allegedly in a bit of a shock following the incident. She witnessed the horrific occurrence while watching the parade with her family.

Dennis described,

"I don't think people understood the seriousness of the situation at first. I have never seen anything like that in my life. I glanced up and I see a little girl that was laying on the ground in that little dance company and the trailer, the back trailer just ran over the top of her."

Dennis remembered hearing a woman yell at the driver of the vehicle,

"Stop, stop, stop, you just ran over one of your girls!"

According to the Kaysville PD, Hill was taken to a nearby hospital in a serious condition. A small memorial is also being hosted near the site of incident in her remembrance.

Emily Tencer @EmilyTencerTV HAPPENING NOW: The Kaysville community gathers for a prayer vigil to remember 8-year-old Macie Hill, who was killed while participating in the 4th of July parade. HAPPENING NOW: The Kaysville community gathers for a prayer vigil to remember 8-year-old Macie Hill, who was killed while participating in the 4th of July parade. https://t.co/xB82idZCiw

Kaysville PD has offered their condolences to her family in a post on Facebook. They wrote,

"This is a tragic event and out hearts go out to the child's family."

Lexi Benson, a Kaysville police officer, also described his feelings post Macie Hill's tragic demise. He said,

"Absolute freak accident. However, we will spend time and effort going back over things to see if we can do anything to prevent anything like this from happening again."

According to the description of the GoFundMe campaign launched for Hill's family, funds will be used for funeral and medical bills. The description of the campaign read,

"The family would like to express their thanks to all of the first responders and members of the community who jumped in to help Macie. They would also like to thank the compassionate staff at Layton Parkway Hospital for the tender care they provided to Macie and to her family in the most devastating of circumstances."

According to the fundraising website, the Hill family had collected close to $100,000 Tuesday evening.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far