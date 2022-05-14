Tesla Recall 2022: List of models and more amid touchscreen defect

Tesla is recalling nearly 130,000 of its vehicles after discovering a defect related to its central touchscreen unit. The CPU in the vehicles’ infotainment system has caused overheating when the fast charging facility is used. At the time of writing this article, no accidents related to the issue were reported.

The recall has only affected Model S and Model X, which were produced in 2021 and 2022. The Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built this year are also affected by the recall.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the glitch in the vehicle begins whenever it is in “supercharge” or fast charge mode, which allows vehicles to be fully charged within an hour. When the vehicle charges at this speed, it is causing the CPU or the processor of the vehicle to overheat, leading to the touchscreen freezing. The vehicle may also experience other delays in the process.

As other key functions in the vehicle, including turn signals, backup cameras and shifting gears depend on the touchscreen, the recall has become urgent and imminent. Serious injuries may occur if the issue is not resolved.

How will Tesla fix the touchscreen issue?

It remains unclear how many vehicles have been affected by the issue. However, the NHTSA claims that they have “identified 59 warranty claims and 59 field reports” which may be related to the issue.

The official recall notice from the NHTSA read:

“During fast-charging or preparation for fast-charging, the infotainment central processing unit (“CPU”) may not cool sufficiently to prevent higher than expected temperatures, which may cause the CPU to slow processing or restart. Slower processing or restarted processing could cause the center screen display to lag or appear blank.”

KTLA @KTLA

ktla.com/news/nationwor… Tesla is recalling about 130,000 vehicles across its U.S. model lineup because the touch screens can overheat Tesla is recalling about 130,000 vehicles across its U.S. model lineup because the touch screens can overheatktla.com/news/nationwor…

The recall notice did not state how the car manufacturer plans to solve the problem or how a software update will resolve the issue. However, The Verge reported that the preconditions of the vehicle’s battery will have to be rectified to have suitable Supercharger use.

NHTSA reported that the company would notify owners regarding the recall by July 1. Vehicle owners can also contact Tesla Customer Service and quote the recall number SB-22-00-009.

This is not the first time TESLA vehicles have been recalled. In 2021, the NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation reported that certain Model S vehicles manufactured between 2012 to 2018 and Model X vehicles manufactured from 2016 to 2018 contained failing touchscreens when the car’s storage capacity was reached. Due to this, approximately 158,000 vehicles were recalled.

Along with the recalls, the company has received a slew of complaints in relation to windshield defrosting, airbag deployment, and its “boombox” feature.

Edited by Sayati Das