How many cars does Rick Ross have? Rapper shows off Louis Vuitton tank ahead of inaugural Car Show

Rick Ross showed off his latest and biggest additions to his car collection in his latest Instagram post. A video captured at the rapper’s Promise Land estate shows a military rank unloaded onto his driveway.

The armored vehicle featured artillery, a custom camo paint job, and Louis Vuitton leather seat covers.

The caption reads:

“MY TANK HAS BEEN DELIVERED! THE TOYS BEGINNING TO ARRIVE!”

The tank is presumed to appear at Rick’s Car and Bike Show at Promise Land in Fayetteville, Georgia. The event will be held on May 21 and will include food and drink vendors, live musical performances, and a massive collection of bikes and cars owned by Rick and his celebrity friends.

The record executive has been hyping the event for the last few months and showcased some of the classic whips that will be featured at the event.

Before the event, Ross filmed himself on the streets of New York looking for a potential business partner and addressed a random stranger who had no interest in the offer.

Cars owned by Rick Ross

Rick Ross is said to be the owner of 100 cars (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Apart from being a rapper, Rick Ross is believed to be the owner of more than 100 cars. The list includes:

1) Ferrari 488 Spider

2) Ferrari 458 Italia

3) Rolls-Royce Phantom

4) Rolls-Royce Wraith

5) Bentley Continental SuperSports

6) Bentley Brooklands

7) Lamborghini Urus

8) Lamborghini Murcielago

9) Maybach 57S

10) Mercedes-Benz CLS

11) Mercedes-Benz S650 Cabriolet

12) Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

13) BMW 760Li

14) 1980 Chevrolet C/K

15) 1960 Chevrolet Impala

16) 1971 Chevrolet Impala (custom ‘Gucci’ model)

17) 1973 Chevrolet Impala

18) Multiple second-generation 1955-1957 Chevrolet Bel-Airs (some custom models)

19) Pontiac Trans-Am

20) Hummer H2

21) Fisker Karma

22) Tesla Model 3

The 46-year-old received his driver’s license for his car collection in September 2021. He said that his mother and sister pressured him for the same, so he took the test.

It is unknown if Ross previously had a driver’s license and was in the process of renewing it or if he was never legally qualified to cruise.

Also known as William Leonard Roberts II, he released his debut single, Hustlin, in 2006 and later signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Jay-Z on Def Jam Recordings. His debut album, Port of Miami, and second album, Trilla, topped the Billboard 200.

