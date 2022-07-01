WATCH: Carnival Cruise fight video goes viral as passengers brawl onboard

On Tuesday, June 28, a brawl was reported to have erupted, involving "dozens of passengers" on the Carnival Cruise ship, Carnival Magic. The news of this massive altercation was first reported by Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail claimed that around 40 to 60 people were involved in the brawl as it progressed to its peak. As per the reports, the altercation was initially started by two individuals over cheating allegations.

The controversial scuffle took place early Tuesday morning and reached an extreme in which the US Coast Guard had to get involved. It happened in the area of the cruise ship where the nightclub and casino were situated.

The footage has gone viral as countless news outlets continue to use it. A longer version of the clip than the one embedded above can be found on YouTube.

Details about the Carnival Cruise ship mass fight clip

June 28's brawl on the Carnival Cruise ship started around 2 am when the two individuals started the altercation that progressively looped in more people in the ship's dance club and casino area. Fox News also reported that the brawl had started on the ship's fifth floor.

The publication claimed that an alleged three-way affair between passengers had upset their partners present on the ship and ultimately sparked an altercation between the involved parties. Most of Fox News' reports seemingly originated from the video captured by a passenger named Theresa James. She reportedly witnessed the brawl from the door of her room/cabin.

According to Fox's quote from the passenger who claimed to have witnessed the brawl, the fight spread to around the first floor from the fifth. The witness had also mentioned that at a certain point during the primary altercation, a liquor bottle might have been smashed, and a woman involved in the brawl might have been cut with that.

The video also showcased that the security personnel present on the cruise ship were overwhelmed by the brawl and had failed to contain such a massive crowd. According to the New York Post, the security later summoned the Coast Guard to help them dock the ship in Manhattan.

In a statement, Carnival Cruise commented on the incident. They said:

"Last night while Carnival Magic was returning to New York, a number of guests were involved in an altercation in a nightclub. Thankfully no serious injuries were reported, and our onboard security team intervened…The ship arrived as scheduled this morning and shoreside law enforcement authorities were notified and met the ship to interview suspects and witnesses and conduct an investigation."

New York Police launches investigation over a brawl on the Carnival Cruise ship

Since the incident took place on the last day of the journey, the US Coast Guards escorted the ship to the Manhattan port. Later, Fox News claimed that the New York Police Department (NYPD) had officially begun an investigation regarding the brawl. Meanwhile, as mentioned before, Fox's source claimed infidelity between some passengers as the reason. However, until the official investigation is wrapped up, the cause of the brawl cannot be confirmed with certainty.

It is unclear whether any individuals were arrested. If the incident was caused over international waters, then Marshal Law might have been in effect. Thus, it also remains to be seen how much jurisdiction the NYPD may have to fully investigate the incident.

