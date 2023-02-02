"She is one tough Peach": Fans heartbroken after Kenya Moore's exit from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode documented the remaining celebrity contestants participating in some of the toughest challenges equivalent to that of the special forces and being trained by four DS agents. The contestants had to endure rigorous training while spending 10 days in a boot camp.

On this week's episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, RHOA alum Kenya Moore suffered a knee injury. Although she tried her best as far as she could, the reality star couldn't sustain herself anymore and chose to voluntarily withdraw and leave the competition. Fans were heartbroken at her exit. One tweeted:

The Dre Era @TheDreEra Kenya definitely showed me a side of her I never knew existed. She is one tough Peach #SpecialForcesFox Kenya definitely showed me a side of her I never knew existed. She is one tough Peach #SpecialForcesFox

The new series has been extremely intriguing for the audience who have been following the cast members' journey. While some cast members have earned the title of being fan-favorites and have viewers rooting for them, others have been severely criticized for their behavior. Many have already left the show voluntarily or due to medical reasons.

Kenya Moore quits Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Tonight's episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test saw the contestants participating in two of the most toughest challenges on the show to prove their mettle and sustain the 10 day boot camp and training by the agents. While some did their best to overcome their fears and endure the tasks, others couldn't manage to sustain and left the competition.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Fear, reads:

"The celebrity recruits learn a valuable lesson in using fear to inform and help, rather than allowing it to overpower their thoughts; a pole-crossing challenge and a fire run."

The first Special Forces challenge tested the contestants' balance and control. They had to walk between two metal containers without touching the rope they were supported with or fall down between the metal rods they were to walk on. Most of the contestants managed to cross the barrier and conquer their fear of heights.

RHOA alum Kenya Moore was initially hesitant to complete the challenge as she was terrified of heights, but she came across and finished her task. Later that night, Kenya woke up with excrutiating pain in her knee and expressed her discomfort. She was also supported by Dwight Howard as she struggled walking towards the next challenge.

The second challenge saw the contestants being set on fire, following which they had to run to a pile of sand, drop down on their backs and roll until the fire was extinguished. Despite her knee giving her a hard time, Kenya managed to pass the test as did other recruits, impressing the DS agents.

However, many of the cast members left their gear behind and had to undergo punishment. Ahead of this, Anthony Scaramucci expressed that he had physically reached his limit and quit the show. The other recruits were criticized by the agents and had to complete 3 laps of a physical course in 10 minutes.

KENYA MOORE @KenyaMoore #SpecialForcesFox They didn’t show me in with the doc #bakerscyst took me out. So thankful for this opportunity bc I knew I was the toughest just not the strongest body! Love my recruits for life They didn’t show me in with the doc #bakerscyst took me out. So thankful for this opportunity bc I knew I was the toughest just not the strongest body! Love my recruits for life ❤️ #SpecialForcesFox

Kenya struggled from the beginning because of her knee and even with Dwight's help couldn't manage to complete the challenge. After pondering the tough decision, the RHOA alum decided to voluntarily withdraw from the series.

Fans react as Kenya Moore quits Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Kenya's exit. Check out what they have to say.

Keon @B0ssk3l @KenyaMoore 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 You did an amazing job fearless and on fire all season!!!! I’m mad you messed up your leg on dancing with the stars. You would have Conquered this!!! 🏾 You did an amazing job fearless and on fire all season!!!! I’m mad you messed up your leg on dancing with the stars. You would have Conquered this!!! #SpecialForcesFox @KenyaMoore 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 You did an amazing job fearless and on fire all season!!!! I’m mad you messed up your leg on dancing with the stars. You would have Conquered this!!! #SpecialForcesFox https://t.co/khekjg6KDN

It's Me @otherhandlestkn @KenyaMoore I removed #SpecialForcesFox from my DVR with a quickness after your departure. Leaving was absolutely the right decision because knee issues can last a lifetime. Life twirls on... @KenyaMoore I removed #SpecialForcesFox from my DVR with a quickness after your departure. Leaving was absolutely the right decision because knee issues can last a lifetime. Life twirls on... https://t.co/6jjBNqbhP1

CaseyBlare @caseyblare @KenyaMoore GIRL! You did that! I’m so proud of you for making it that far! You proved yourself and Brooklyn that you can do anything. I have had so much fun rooting you on every week! #SpecialForcesFox @KenyaMoore GIRL! You did that! I’m so proud of you for making it that far! You proved yourself and Brooklyn that you can do anything. I have had so much fun rooting you on every week! #SpecialForcesFox

UzoInc™ @itsonlyuzo #BlackHistoryMonth kicked off right by showcasing the strength of Kenya Moore on #SpecialForcesFox . I salute her immensely. #BlackHistoryMonth kicked off right by showcasing the strength of Kenya Moore on #SpecialForcesFox. I salute her immensely. https://t.co/HF2K1bkf7L

Greg Abbott's Wheel Chair 💺 @euphoric_mimi #ArmyLife Kenya stopped. I am sad for her because I had a knee injury in Warrant Officer School. But I pushed through and iced that injury nightly. And made it. I was not about to recycle that hard School! #SpecialForcesFox Kenya stopped. I am sad for her because I had a knee injury in Warrant Officer School. But I pushed through and iced that injury nightly. And made it. I was not about to recycle that hard School! #SpecialForcesFox #ArmyLife https://t.co/GorwUxc6Ov

Kristin @itskristind #SpecialForcesFox @KenyaMoore should be *so* dang proud. I'm glad she decided to take care of her body. I know knee injuries are no joke, too. Way to go, Kenya - you did an incredible job! @KenyaMoore should be *so* dang proud. I'm glad she decided to take care of her body. I know knee injuries are no joke, too. Way to go, Kenya - you did an incredible job! 👏 #SpecialForcesFox

UzoInc™ @itsonlyuzo I am so proud of Kenya Moore. She is fearless! #SpecialForcesFox I am so proud of Kenya Moore. She is fearless! #SpecialForcesFox

Season 1 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is getting more dramatic with each passing episode. As the season progresses, the contestants will have to put their best foot forward and get through the training with patience and perseverance. Viewers will have to tune in to see what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test next Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox.

