"Knew what she was signing up for": Fans slam Jamie Lynn Spears after her exit from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The two-hour episode featured the 12 remaining contestants competing in some of the toughest challenges, while also handling the tough envioronment and dealing with intensive training from special forces agents throughout the course of the episode. While some could bear the intensity, others couldn't make it all the way to the end.

On this week's Special Forces episode, Jamie Lynn Spears quit the competition after wanting to be with her kids. She chose to voluntarily withdraw, handed her armband to the DS agent and left the show. Fans, however, slammed Jamie for her exit. One tweeted:

DIMPLES® @_Tricia_Kay Jamie knew what she was signing up for when she signed up. Like she knew it was for 10 days so idk what the problem is! #SpecialForcesFox Jamie knew what she was signing up for when she signed up. Like she knew it was for 10 days so idk what the problem is! #SpecialForcesFox

Jamie Lynn Spears quits Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

This week's episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test began with the celebrity contestants getting ready to settle in their tents for the night.

The official synopsis of episode 2, titled Mindset, reads:

"The recruits are faced with an emergency escape drill; tensions begin to arise as the recruits confront each other over disagreements and the pressure of the selection process becomes too much to handle for some."

While some of the cast members were seen having friendly conversations, Mel B was out of their tent speaking to an emotional Jamie Lynn Spears.

Jamie revealed that she wished to go home and be with her kids rather than compete. The star told fellow contestant Mel B that she couldn't stay in the competition even for another day as she had to get back to her kids. While the Spice Girls member offered to listen to and help the contestant through the tough situation and have her stay in the competition, Jamie chose otherwise.

In a confessional, the Special Forces contestant said:

“I miss my children if I’m away from them for like a couple of hours, I miss them. So this is a very big leap for me.”

Jamie then called the staff and was emotional as she confessed to wanting to go home and see her children. It was surprising to the viewers that the DS agent didn't ask too many questions apart from the reason she wanted to leave. When the actress revealed that she wanted to be with her babies, the agent asked her to hand over her armband. She then chose voluntary withdrawal and left the show.

However, when asked about her decision to leave Special Forces, Jamie said:

"It probably goes back to a lot of things. Not only do I just love them and want to be with them, but also being away from them like this, even just for myself, it makes me feel like a crap mom, you know? They didn’t ask for their mom to be gone.”

The DS agent then revealed his reason for not pressuring or convincing Jamie to stay. He said:

"We as DS know when someone’s going to quit. We see recruits stuck inside their own brains feeling sorry for themselves, and once they get to that point there is no turning back."

The actress had previously also struggled with the thought of her kids' drowning incident in the premiere challenge of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. She also addressed her concerns about being considered Britney Spears' sister and her struggle with not being able to achieve anything on her own.

Fans slam Jamie Lynn Spears for quitting Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Jamie. Check out what they have to say.

P @pattyswigs #SpecialForcesFox This man was speaking what we allllllllll think of Jamie Lynn. This man was speaking what we allllllllll think of Jamie Lynn. 😂 #SpecialForcesFox https://t.co/JyLv9o4IFV

A 🦚 @Likeavillain2 Jamie Lynn crying about leaving her kids for 10 days , meanwhile she was fine with Britney leaving her kids for a long period of time is laughable and pathetic #SpecialForcesFox Jamie Lynn crying about leaving her kids for 10 days , meanwhile she was fine with Britney leaving her kids for a long period of time is laughable and pathetic #SpecialForcesFox

Larry Andrews @la0502

#specialforcesfox @KenyaMoore It's the "I miss my kids!' excuse that blows me. If you can't bear to be away from your kids that much, WHY DID YOU AGREE TO GO ON THE SHOW?!?? @KenyaMoore It's the "I miss my kids!' excuse that blows me. If you can't bear to be away from your kids that much, WHY DID YOU AGREE TO GO ON THE SHOW?!??#specialforcesfox

TV Addict (she/her) @TVAddict617 Seriously, why decide to do this show then if ur not able to be away from ur kids for up to 10 days?! #SpecialForcesFox Seriously, why decide to do this show then if ur not able to be away from ur kids for up to 10 days?! #SpecialForcesFox

Meek. @StarringShameka I’m so annoyed at Jamie talking about she miss her kids. Girl, you knew you would be leaving your kids! Cut that cry baby mess out & go home #specialforcesfox I’m so annoyed at Jamie talking about she miss her kids. Girl, you knew you would be leaving your kids! Cut that cry baby mess out & go home #specialforcesfox

Kristin @itskristind So...what did Jamie Lynn actually expect when she signed up for this? #SpecialForcesFox So...what did Jamie Lynn actually expect when she signed up for this? #SpecialForcesFox

David #WearADamnMask 😷 Bloomberg 🤨🖖🛎 #Survivor @DavidBloomberg



Yup, there she goes. That was quick.



#SpecialForcesFox Wow, that's quick -- looks like Jamie Lynn Spears is starting right off by quitting.Yup, there she goes. That was quick. Wow, that's quick -- looks like Jamie Lynn Spears is starting right off by quitting. Yup, there she goes. That was quick.#SpecialForcesFox

Lo @girlbyyyye I can’t find a single piece of sympathy for Jamie Lynn #SpecialForcesFox I can’t find a single piece of sympathy for Jamie Lynn #SpecialForcesFox

Season 1 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test has been an interesting watch so far. As the season progresses, the contestants will be tested to their limits as they try to complete the challenges. Will they be able to make it to the end? Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

