"You better not leave": Why were fans worried Mel B might quit Special Forces: World's Toughest Test?

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode saw the remaining 12 contestants compete in some of the toughest challenges equivalent to that of the special forces, while also being guided by trained agents. The recruits have to spend a total of 10 days in boot camp, sustaining tough environments as well as challenging tasks, creating a lot of drama.

On this week's Special Forces episode, Mel B struggled with her mindset as she reflected on her abusive relationship and how that hindered her self-confidence and self-worth. Fans, however, worried that she might quit and took to social media to tell her not to leave the show as she was capable of handling things that came her way. One tweeted:

Jamesee (James-E) @jamesciwill 🏾 #SpecialForcesFox Mel B you better not leave !! Mel B you better not leave !! 🙏🏾 #SpecialForcesFox

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Sixteen household names arrive in the desert, about to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. There are no votes and no eliminations - just survival."

Mel B reflects on her abusive relationship on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

This week's episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test began with the remaining recruits getting ready to go to bed for a brand new day and a new challenge for them to test their limits. While most contestants were trying to interact with each other, Jamie Lynn Spears decided that she couldn't stay in the camp for long. She wanted to go back to her kids.

Mel B, who was standing with Jamie, asked the latter to be completely sure before the decision. However, the actress decided she wanted to leave the show and after talking to the agents, opted for a voluntary withdrawal. This left the Spice Girls group member devastated as she was close to Jamie.

Ahead of the next day, Mel B was finding it difficult to get through. During the meeting, the Special Agents agreed that the singer was tough and was doing a good job, but her mind was a "cause of concern," and that she needed to "stop the noise in her head." They then called the contestant for a brief meeting.

When Mel B reached the agents' tent, they asked her how she felt about her performance so far. While the contestant stated she was doing alright, the trainers revealed that the star was, in fact, doing very well. As the trainers explained that Mel B had a "massive amount of self-doubt," the singer noted that every time someone would applaud her, she would always doubt her abilities, and that it was her past abusive relationship that was to blame.

The Special Forces contestant then said:

"This, for me, is just about taking back my own power, my own control. That's why I'm not gonna beat myself up if I don't stay any longer than this. Since I came out of a really abusive relationship, ten years I was in that. And I've been oit of it for seven years, and I've dealt with it in bits and pieces."

Mel B, however, further stated that when she was applauded, she had a constant reminder of "the self-worthlessness and being called so many names," throughout the course of her abusive relationship that would come into force.

However, the Special Forces agents applauded her for her grit and determination and wanted the Spice Girls member to believe in herself.

Fans don't want Mel B to quit from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Fans took to social media to address their concerns with Mel B choosing voluntary withdrawal. They didn't want Mel B to quit as they felt she was strong enough to deal with whatever came her way. Check out what they have to say.

TV Addict (she/her) @TVAddict617 I can appreciate Mel B's pov on this show. She is coming from an abused past (same) and she is overcoming the obstacles and challenges while being very humble and likeable. Hope she wins! #SpecialForcesFOX I can appreciate Mel B's pov on this show. She is coming from an abused past (same) and she is overcoming the obstacles and challenges while being very humble and likeable. Hope she wins! #SpecialForcesFOX

Mel B is stronger than she thinks she is. I hope this challenge helps her realize that. Mel B is stronger than she thinks she is. I hope this challenge helps her realize that. #SpecialForcesFoxMel B is stronger than she thinks she is. I hope this challenge helps her realize that.

iella @stanyanka1 I love Mel B on #SpecialForcesFox she is such an inspiration to me I love Mel B on #SpecialForcesFox she is such an inspiration to me💕

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season is getting interesting with each passing episode. The series is set to test the contestants' skills to their limits in the upcoming weeks. Will they be able to survive or give up? Only time will tell. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

