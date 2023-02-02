"You got this girl!!": Fans shower support for Hannah Brown for sharing her story on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode documented the remaining celebrity contestants giving it their all in some of the toughest challenges and being trained by special forces agents. They endured tough environments and rigorous training while spending a total of 10 days in a boot camp.

On this week's episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Hannah failed her first challenge that led her to reflect on her life. She was called in by the agents to talk about the same. Hannah confessed to her struggles while on a dating show (Bachelorette) as well having feelings of self-doubt. Fans took to social media to send her support. One tweeted:

The new series has been extremely well-received by the audience. While some celebrities have impressed fans with their strength, patience and perseverance, others have drawn criticism due to their behavior. Each episode witnesses contestants leaving the show either voluntarily or due to medical reasons. It will be interesting to see who sustains until the end.

Hannah Brown shares her story on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Tonight's episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test began with the DS agents talking it out with recruit Danny Amendola. He had previously thought of leaving but the trainers decided to connect on his emotional side, which led to the NFL athlete bearing his emotions about facing failures in life.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Fear, reads:

"The celebrity recruits learn a valuable lesson in using fear to inform and help, rather than allowing it to overpower their thoughts; a pole-crossing challenge and a fire run."

The Special Forces contestants were then tested on enduring fear. They had to cross through two containers and conquer their fear by walking on two metal rods without falling down a considerable number of feet. Most of the celebrities passed the test, while others couldn't conquer their fear because of issues deep within them. They either kept falling or struggled to cross through and eventually failed the challenge.

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown was the final contestant to cross through. Ahead of the challenge, she reflected on her journey. The recruit explained that although people knew her as being on a reality television dating series, there was much more to her and she wanted to prove the same.

As the contestant was in the middle of her challenge, the screams from the DS agents didn't help her through. She was terrified of people yelling as it brought out past trauma and she faltered in between. Although she successfully crossed the barrier, she failed the challenge because she got stuck and touched her knees.

The agents then called her to reflect on her emotions. Hannah explained that she struggled to find her identity while on the ABC dating show. She confessed to coming from a humble beginning and suddenly being in the limelight after her stint on the reality series. Having millions of people following and gaining media attention led her to question herself.

Hannah explained that she entered the show to challenge herself to her fullest potential and explore who she was.

Fans send their support to Hannah Brown on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Fans took to social media to send their support to Hannah Brown. Check out what they have to say.

Bachelor[ette] @CheersToTheRose 🏻 🏻 (and s/o to



ah, this show is so dang good!



#SpecialForcesFox I’m really impressed by Hannah Brown so far🏻 (and s/o to @CarliLloyd too)ah, this show is so dang good! I’m really impressed by Hannah Brown so far 👏🏻👏🏻 (and s/o to @CarliLloyd too) ah, this show is so dang good!#SpecialForcesFox

Yg_Dro @yg_dr0 Just binged #SpecialForcesFox and found out Hannah Brown is a qt fsfs. Just binged #SpecialForcesFox and found out Hannah Brown is a qt fsfs.

Mel Chen @melchen Hannah Brown is a beast with mostly (very high achieving) professional athletes left in #SpecialForcesFox Hannah Brown is a beast with mostly (very high achieving) professional athletes left in #SpecialForcesFox https://t.co/P1Axc1gZyb

jo lopez @jo_lo_420 Another week another tweet about Hannah brown and her crazy strength and ability on #SpecialForcesFox absolutely blown away Another week another tweet about Hannah brown and her crazy strength and ability on #SpecialForcesFox absolutely blown away

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 1 has been an interesting watch so far. Each episode is more dramatic than the other and as the season progresses, there is only more to come as the cast members strive to endure the training while giving their best throughout their time on the show.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test next Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes