Which book is ABC's Will Trent based on? Karin Slaughter's acclaimed novel series explored

Will Trent is a highly awaited and riveting procedural crime drama series that is all set to make its arrival exclusively on the ABC Network this Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 10 pm ET / PT. The brand new ABC series has taken inspiration from the Will Trent (Atlanta) series, which is a New York Times bestselling novel series by acclaimed writer Karin Slaughter.

Daniel T. Thomsen, Liz Heldens, and Karin Slaughter have all acted as screenplay writers for the upcoming ABC series, while Paul McGuigan and Howard Deutch have served as directors for the first season of Will Trent.

Ever since the official trailer was released, there has been an increasing interest in learning about the book series by Karin Slaughter, which inspired the ABC series.

All the books in Karin Slaughter's renowned Will Trent (Atlanta) series

Over the course of 12 NYT best-sellers - ten novels and two novellas - Karin Slaughter brought alive the character of special agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, his partner Faith Mitchell, and Angie Polaski.

The latest ABC procedural series is not based on any particular book from the series, but has been inspired by the novel series as a whole. A list of all 12 novels and novellas in the series, along with the year they were published, has been given below:

Triptych (novel) - 2006

Fractured (novel) - 2008

Undone (novel) - 2009

Broken (novel) - 2010

Fallen (novel) - 2011

Snatched (ebook novella) - 2012

Criminal (novel) - 2012

Busted (ebook novella) - 2013

Unseen (novel) - 2013

The Kept Woman (novel) - 2016

The Last Widow (novel) - 2019

The Silent Wife (novel) - 2020

As per Showbiz CheatSheet, during a recent interview with Hollywood Outbreak, actor Ramón Rodríguez, who portrays the lead role of Will Trent in the series, revealed how closely the series would follow the novel series. He said:

"Honestly, my process in terms of the book was to really, sort of, hear the book, see where this all stemmed from and came from, and then, look at the pilot, particularly when we started and each episode, as that, sort of, becomes its own thing,...Even though it’s inspired by this book, and we’re taking a lot from these books, I think, at the same time, these characters begin to breathe on their own, as well."

The actor added:

"I met Karin [Slaughter]. When she came here on set, she was lovely and awesome, and I loved her books. So it was really great to watch her actually take in something that I’m sure has been in her head for years with this series."

Learn more details about the upcoming pilot episode of the series

The series will make its debut with the first episode on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 10 pm Eastern Time on ABC. The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"When a murder investigation reveals there’s more to the story than meets the eye, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) relies on his keen instincts and unique experience to uncover the truth. Along the way, he also reunites with a part of his past that helped shape him into the agent he is now."

Apart from Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, the promising lead cast list includes Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner and a few others. Actress Jennifer Morrison will be seen guest starring in the pilot episode.

Watch Will Trent, which will air on ABC this Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

