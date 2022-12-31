Will Trent Season 1 cast list and characters explored

Will Trent Season 1, the highly arresting procedural drama series, is all set to premiere on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 10 pm ET / PT, exclusively on the popular network ABC. The upcoming series has been gleaned from New York Times bestselling book series of the same name, written by Karin Slaughter.

Liz Heldens, Daniel T. Thomsen, and Karin Slaughter have served as writers for the series, while Howard Deutch and Paul McGuigan have acted as directors of Will Trent Season 1. The official synopsis for the series, given by ABC Network, reads:

"Based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling “Will Trent” series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI."

The lead cast list for the first season of Will Trent includes Ramón Rodriguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, and Sonja Sohn.

The lead cast list for Will Trent Season 1 boasts of diverse backgrounds

Ramón Rodriguez as Will Trent

Renowned Puerto Rican actor Ramón Rodriguez is all set to play the lead role of Will Trent in the upcoming ABC TV series.

The actor is best known for portraying the character Leo Spitz in the 2009 movie Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and John Bosley in the 2011 TV series Charlie's Angels.

Ramón Rodriguez has also been a significant part of several other well-known movies and TV series, including Ira and Abby, Pride and Glory, Battle: Los Angeles, The Taking of Pelham 123, Burn Your Maps, The One and Only Ivan, Day Break, Iron Fist, The Wire, The Defenders, and several others.

Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski

Highly acclaimed American singer and actress Erika Christensen will be seen portraying the character Angie Polaski in Will Trent Season 1.

The actress is best known for playing the role of Kate in the 2022 movie Cheaper by the Dozen and Abigail Winthrop in the 1999 TV series Thanks.

Erika Christensen has also been a pivotal part of several other notable TV series and movies, including Wicked City, Ten Days in the Valley, My Boyfriends' Dogs, Six Degrees, Wuthering Heights, Touched by an Angel, The Geena Davis Show, Kimi, How Sweet It Is, The Case for Christ, The Upside of Anger and more.

Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell

Highly talented American actress Iantha Richardson is all set to play the pivotal role of Faith Mitchell in the upcoming ABC TV series.

The actress is best known for portraying the character Tess in the 2017 - 2022 TV series This Is Us and Tessa Lorraine in the 2019 - 2020 TV series American Soul.

Iantha Richardson has also been a part of a few other noteworthy TV series and movies, entailing Good Trouble, None of the Above, Benny Got Shot, Jones, Truth or Dare, Journey of a Goddess, and a few others.

Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood

Well-known American actor and soldier Jake McLaughlin will play the vital role of Michael Ormewood in Will Trent Season 1.

The actor is best known for portraying Merrit in the 2011 movie Super 8 and Bo Olinville in the 2009 TV series Crash.

Jake McLaughlin has also been a pivotal part of several other notable movies and TV series, including The Day The Earth Stood Still, Safe House, Home, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Quantico, The Mentalist, Chasing a Dream, Criminal Minds, In Plain Sight and several others.

Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner

Critically acclaimed American activist, actress, and filmmaker Sonja Sohn are all set to play the vital role of Amanda Wagner in the upcoming procedural drama series on ABC.

The actress is best known for portraying Sarah in the 2008 movie Step Up 2: The Streets and Agent Olivia Riley in the 2012 TV series Burn Notice.

Sonja Sohn has also been a significant part of several other noteworthy movies and TV series, entailing The Good Wife, Shut Eye, The Chi, Star Trek: Discovery, Godfather of Harlem, Brothers & Sisters, Bringing Out the Dead, The Missing Girl, High Flying Bird and more.

Don't forget to catch Season 1 of Will Trent, which will premiere on ABC on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 10 pm ET / PT.

