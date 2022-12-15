The Parent Test 2022: Meet the cast of ABC’s new show

ABC's latest parenting show, The Parent Test, will premiere on Thursday, December 15 at 10 pm ET. The show will feature 12 parents with very different parenting styles, trying to come up with a new and modern approach to raising kids by having tough conversations and performing various challenges with their children.

Comedian Ali Wentworth and psychologist Dr. Adolph Brown will help the The Parent Test contestants come to a conclusion and design the challenges assigned to the children and parents. Wentworth will host the show while Dr. Brown will ensure that parents continue to learn new skills throughout the show.

Other than developing new skills, the 12 parents will also open up about their personal traumas and struggles in life.

About the cast of The Parent Test

Dr. Adolph Brown

Dr. Adolph Brown is an American urban and rural school educator, businessman, and performance coach. He was raised by a single mother in poverty and used to help his grandfather with farming projects during the summers. He now has 30 years of experience in helping parents who have a rough time with their kids and is famously known as Doc Brown.

Inspired by psychologist Dr. Kenneth Bancroft Clark, Dr. Brown received his undergraduate degree from the College of William and Mary in Psychology and Anthropology with a minor in education. He then earned a masters in experimental psychology and special education from the same institute.

Adolph later received his doctorate from the Virginia Consortium for Professional Psychology. He also worked at the College of William and Mary and Hampton University as a professor.

Dr. Adolph currently hosts an online show called Real Talk, which offers everyone "powerful, universal and timeless teachings." He is also an Equity and Diversity keynote speaker, master teacher and has experience as a business motivational speaker. Dr. Brown has eight children and two grandchildren.

Ali Wentworth

Born on January 12, 1965 in Washington, Ali Wentworth studied at the Dana Hall School for Girls and then graduated from the Bard College with a degree in Drama. Beginning her career in 1992, Ali appeared on Fox’s In Living Color. She then made many appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Wentworth is known for her acting in It's Complicated (2009), the film Jerry Maguire (1996) and Office Space (1999). She is married to ABV News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos and has two kids with him.

More about The Parent Test

As seen in the trailer for The Parent Test, host Ali Wentworth will lead a conversation between parenting expert Dr. Brown and the other parents. The other parents' parenting styles range from living a nomadic lifestyle to achievement-based parenting.

Dr. Brown will himself perform some tasks with the kids and give challenges to the families to help them figure out the "correct" way of raising kids.

At the end of the show, parents might figure out a new-modern parenting style to raise happy, healthy children through discussions on hot-button topics like spanking.

Catch Dr. Adolph Brown and Ali Wentworth guide 12 sets of parents into finding a new parenting approach at the series premiere of The Parent Test on December 15, at 10 pm ET on ABC. In the first episode, the parents will take on the High Dive Challenge and the Yes Day Challenge.

