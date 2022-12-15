WATCH: Video shows a teacher at Ohio deaf school throwing a student to the ground before being placed on leave

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, a teacher from the St. Rita school for the Deaf in Ohio was captured on camera picking up a nine-year-old student and dumping her on the ground. The shocking video shows the teacher grabbing the young girl before walking down the hallway and then throwing her to the ground.

The video then captures the teacher walking away after dusting her hands - a nonverbal gesture that indicates that they are washing their hands off the situation.

Trigger warning: The following video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

The teacher was placed on administrative leave following the incident.

Ohio school is yet to release a statement on the video

As per WCPO, the Ohio School for the Deaf has reportedly not commented on the incident after cameras caught their teacher throwing the student to the ground.

The student's mother, Alexys Wells, who spoke to the outlet, said she was unaware of what prompted the teacher’s behavior against her daughter.

In a statement, she said:

"No matter what way you watch it, it's very obvious that it was a malicious act, it wasn't an accident. When I first saw the video, I was so outraged that I had to take a minute. I was completely speechless, and couldn't really focus on what I wanted to say."

Mike Sington @MikeSington Ohio teacher at Catholic school for the deaf picks up nine-year-old girl and throws her to the floor. The school says it was a “minor incident”, and has put the teacher on paid administrative leave. Ohio teacher at Catholic school for the deaf picks up nine-year-old girl and throws her to the floor. The school says it was a “minor incident”, and has put the teacher on paid administrative leave. https://t.co/jFzAydZgUF

The mother of the student, who reportedly recorded the surveillance video on her cell phone and showed it to the outlet, was reportedly made aware of the incident by her daughter after she got home that day.

However, the school, which categorized the event as a "minor incident," notified the parent the next day. Wells added that her daughter reenacted the incident using American sign language. She told the outlet:

"She's completely non-verbal so the very first thing that she did was demonstrate what had happened with her teacher. She just continuously was like 'my teacher threw me, my teacher threw me, my teacher threw me, she was angry, she threw me."

Wells added that she wants people to be held accountable, however, the Ohio Police Department is yet to register her statement. Wells said that the department has refused to register her complaint but is reportedly investigating the case after the school filed a report with law enforcement.

WHIO confirmed that Evendale Police has opened an investigation into the incident while the teacher remains on administrative leave.

Poll : 0 votes