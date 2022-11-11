Create

What is the Ohio joke on TikTok? State gets slammed in viral trend

By Srishti Marwah
Modified Nov 11, 2022 01:43 PM IST
The &quot;Ohio Joke&quot; takes over the internet by a storm. Meaning and more explored. (Image via TikTok)
TikTok is all about new trends and challenges, and it now has a new one that has left netizens confused. With several memes floating around the platform about the Ohio joke, social media users now wish to know what it means.

how did the only in ohio thing start

Basically, this one particularly originated from the famous Ohio vs. the world meme, which means that nothing can go right in this state. The meme originated in 2016, when a user posted an image that had the text:

“Ohio will be eliminated.”

The picture soon became a trend, and many started sharing the meme. Others are now sharing many “only in Ohio” pictures and videos, which have started becoming a sensation on the platform.

Only in Ohio 💀 https://t.co/4zYllAjCeT

“Only in Ohio” jokes make a return as people share memes and jokes slamming the city

People on TikTok and other social media platforms have brought back the trend after people started posting memes and jokes slamming the city. A user recently posted a video where they showed a “normal cat” and then a few videos of “cats in Ohio.”

@Dexerto Only in ohio https://t.co/g8hfI0WHQv

Another user shared a picture of how a pilot lost the plane, and the passengers can now see the solar system. The photo is captioned:

“Aw hell nah bruh this goofy ahh pilot done got me lost in the solar system bruh aint no way only in Ohio y'all.”
@Dexerto Only in ohio https://t.co/g8hfI0WHQv

Furthermore, it is important to know that most of these pictures and videos are only jokes and memes. However, many others have shared images of wild animals roaming loose on the streets, claiming that the picture is from Ohio.

only in ohio💀 https://t.co/oc7bSX3kf0

However, it cannot be said for sure that the image shared was from the state of some other place. At the same time, many other memes and jokes related to the city have taken the internet by storm.

Only in Ohio https://t.co/Pfg6e0mGoG
only in Ohio ☠️🏴‍☠️🪦 https://t.co/y1a0VHAtpa
Only in ohio https://t.co/x9DWTGKM7W
only in ohio 💀💀 twitter.com/StrangestMedia…
Only in ohio https://t.co/kDm2HcSebG

“The Ohio joke is the worst thing to touch the internet ever”: Netizens share thoughts about jokes on state floating on TikTok

While the state joke might be amusing for many, others are certainly not pleased by the humor. Many have taken to social media platforms to show their annoyance towards the joke. One user took to Twitter and said:

“The Ohio joke is the worst thing to touch the Internet ever.”
me when i get a hold of whoever started the ohio joke thing https://t.co/NwzwzM49CC
The ohio joke is the worst thing to touch the Internet ever
americans making jokes about ohio as if the entirety of the us isn't a joke
please stop making ohio jokes they were really funny at first but y'all don't understand good things in moderation
Bro imma be totally honestthe ohio joke is not funny anymore im actually getting sick of it
that Ohio joke really one of the worst ever
the ohio joke is not funny but at least it’s not racist

Others also explained the meaning of the joke, as one netizen commented:

“Ohio funny boring loser state so it jus became a meme state to use as a joke when u see smthn crazy , like “only in ohio.”
@kristopherissy ohio funny boring loser state so it jus became a meme state to use as a joke when u see smthn crazy , like “only in ohio”

Social media has become a platform where pretty much anything can go viral in an instant. The Ohio joke is a classic case of that, as netizens were quick to share similar jokes on the platform, making it the talk of the town.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
