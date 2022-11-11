TikTok is all about new trends and challenges, and it now has a new one that has left netizens confused. With several memes floating around the platform about the Ohio joke, social media users now wish to know what it means.

jada @visinx how did the only in ohio thing start how did the only in ohio thing start

Basically, this one particularly originated from the famous Ohio vs. the world meme, which means that nothing can go right in this state. The meme originated in 2016, when a user posted an image that had the text:

“Ohio will be eliminated.”

The picture soon became a trend, and many started sharing the meme. Others are now sharing many “only in Ohio” pictures and videos, which have started becoming a sensation on the platform.

“Only in Ohio” jokes make a return as people share memes and jokes slamming the city

People on TikTok and other social media platforms have brought back the trend after people started posting memes and jokes slamming the city. A user recently posted a video where they showed a “normal cat” and then a few videos of “cats in Ohio.”

Another user shared a picture of how a pilot lost the plane, and the passengers can now see the solar system. The photo is captioned:

“Aw hell nah bruh this goofy ahh pilot done got me lost in the solar system bruh aint no way only in Ohio y'all.”

Furthermore, it is important to know that most of these pictures and videos are only jokes and memes. However, many others have shared images of wild animals roaming loose on the streets, claiming that the picture is from Ohio.

However, it cannot be said for sure that the image shared was from the state of some other place. At the same time, many other memes and jokes related to the city have taken the internet by storm.

“The Ohio joke is the worst thing to touch the internet ever”: Netizens share thoughts about jokes on state floating on TikTok

While the state joke might be amusing for many, others are certainly not pleased by the humor. Many have taken to social media platforms to show their annoyance towards the joke. One user took to Twitter and said:

“The Ohio joke is the worst thing to touch the Internet ever.”

kris ⋆ ☽⭒☾ he/nox/vi @kristopherissy me when i get a hold of whoever started the ohio joke thing me when i get a hold of whoever started the ohio joke thing https://t.co/NwzwzM49CC

Certain Man @lifedepique The ohio joke is the worst thing to touch the Internet ever The ohio joke is the worst thing to touch the Internet ever

zziggy 击 @itssstillyou americans making jokes about ohio as if the entirety of the us isn't a joke americans making jokes about ohio as if the entirety of the us isn't a joke

𝗮𝘀𝗵 🍒 𝘢𝘳𝘵 𝘩𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘴 @ThrillTheKiller please stop making ohio jokes they were really funny at first but y'all don't understand good things in moderation please stop making ohio jokes they were really funny at first but y'all don't understand good things in moderation

NewtNeut @NewtNeut Bro imma be totally honest



the ohio joke is not funny anymore im actually getting sick of it Bro imma be totally honestthe ohio joke is not funny anymore im actually getting sick of it

cran mango stan account 🥭 @zmula2 that Ohio joke really one of the worst ever that Ohio joke really one of the worst ever

𝙵𝚛𝚘𝚐𝙵𝚊𝚌𝚎 @Armin98933632 the ohio joke is not funny but at least it’s not racist the ohio joke is not funny but at least it’s not racist

Others also explained the meaning of the joke, as one netizen commented:

“Ohio funny boring loser state so it jus became a meme state to use as a joke when u see smthn crazy , like “only in ohio.”

🎀 ꩜ fawn/ty @hwrmny @kristopherissy ohio funny boring loser state so it jus became a meme state to use as a joke when u see smthn crazy , like “only in ohio” @kristopherissy ohio funny boring loser state so it jus became a meme state to use as a joke when u see smthn crazy , like “only in ohio”

Social media has become a platform where pretty much anything can go viral in an instant. The Ohio joke is a classic case of that, as netizens were quick to share similar jokes on the platform, making it the talk of the town.

Poll : 0 votes