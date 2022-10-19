Who is Jesse Williams? Actor set to return to Grey's Anatomy season 19

Actor Jesse Williams is all set to make an intriguing guest appearance in the fifth episode of the fan-favorite medical drama series, Grey's Anatomy season 19. The actor will be seen reprising his pivotal role as Dr. Jackson Avery.

Episode 5 of season 19 will release on November 3, 2022, at 9/8c, exclusively on the popular ABC network. The upcoming episode has been titled When I Get to the Border. Jesse Williams has also acted as the director of the episode, while Julie Wong has served as the writer.

In Grey's Anatomy, Williams' character Dr. Jackson Avery was created by Shonda Rhimes, who is the executive producer and creator of the beloved American romantic-drama series. The character was introduced in the sixth season of the series in episode 5, titled, Invasion.

Jesse Williams' Dr. Jackson Avery entered the world of Grey's Anatomy as a surgical resident formerly from Mercy West Medical Center after the hospital merged with Seattle Grace.

Since the news was dropped by ABC, fans have been eagerly waiting to witness the actor's return as Dr. Jackson Avery in season 19 episode 5, since his exit earlier in the show.

Jesse Williams from Grey's Anatomy began his acting career in 2006

The Tony Award-nominated American director, actor, producer, and activist Jesse Williams, who portrays the character Dr. Jackson Avery in Grey's Anatomy, first came into the spotlight by playing the role of Kwame in the 2006 TV series, Law & Order.

Apart from Grey's Anatomy, the actor is best known for his portrayal of the character Don "The Snake" Prudomme in the 2013 sports drama movie Snake and Mongoose, Holden McCrea in the 2012 horror movie, The Cabin in the Woods, Todd Walkley in the 2019 slasher movie, Random Acts of Violence, and Eric Medina in Beyond the Break.

Over the years, Jesse Williams has also been a part of a number of well-known movies, including The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, Dirty Dancing 3: Capoeira Nights, Brooklyn's Finest, The Butler, Money, Selah and the Spades, Band Aid, Jacob's Ladder, Secret Headquarters, They Die by Dawn, and a few others.

The actor has also been a noteworthy part of several notable TV series as well, including Beyond the Break, The Washingtonienne, Greek, Seattle Grace: Message of Hope, Most Expensivest, The Eric Andre Show, Power, Little Fires Everywhere, Station 19, and Rebel.

Williams has also acted as one of the executive producers of the 2021 short film, Two Distant Strangers, and the 2022 revival of Take Me Out. Two Distant Strangers won the prestigious Academy Award and Take Me Out won the esteemed Tony Award. Jesse Williams received a nomination for a Tony Award for Featured Actor in a Play for his part in Take Me Out as well.

It is safe to say that, the audience is excited to see Williams reprising his role as Dr. Jackson Avery in Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 5, even though it is a guest appearance.

Don't forget to watch episode 5 of Grey's Anatomy season 19, debuting on November 3, 2022, exclusively on ABC.

