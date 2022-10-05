What time will Grey's Anatomy season 19 air on ABC? Release date, plot, and more about the medical drama

Grey's Anatomy season 19, the highly awaited brand new season of the cherished and gripping medical romantic-drama series, is all set to make its arrival exclusively on the popular network ABC. The first episode of the show will release this Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

Critically acclaimed writer and producer Shonda Rhimes has served as the creator of the long-running series. The extensive list of executive producers for the series includes creator Shonda Rhimes, along with Allan Heinberg, Andy Reaser, Betsy Beers, Debbie Allen, Rob Corn, Joan Rater, Tony Phelan, Ellen Pompeo, and several others.

Herbert Davis has acted as the cinematographer of the series, while Danny Lux has served as the music composer.

Since ABC dropped the official trailer for Grey's Anatomy season 19, fans of the series have been eagerly waiting to see how the brand new season will unfold. So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about the 19th season of the series, ahead of its debut on the ABC network.

Learn all about Grey's Anatomy season 19, before the premiere episode airs on ABC this Thursday

What is the release date and time of Grey's Anatomy season 19?

The much-anticipated and intriguing premiere episode of Grey's Anatomy season 19 will be released on Thursday, October 6, 2022, exclusively on ABC. The airtime of the episode will be 9 pm ET.

The premiere episode has been titled, Everything Has Changed. Krista Vernoff served as the writer of episode 1, while Debbie Allen acted as the director.

Take a closer look at the list of the upcoming six episodes of Grey's Anatomy season 19 and their release dates below:

Episode 1: October 6, 2022

Episode 2: October 13, 2022

Episode 3: October 20, 2022

Episode 4: October 27, 2022

Episode 5: November 3, 2022

Episode 6: November 10, 2022

What can be expected from Grey's Anatomy season 19?

The official trailer for the brand new season of ABC's medical drama series was launched on September 23, 2022.

The synopsis for the premiere episode of season 19, given by ABC, reads:

"Meredith, still functioning as the interim chief, sees Nick for the first time since she rejected his offer to move to Minnesota; Bailey tells Richard she is not ready to return to work; Levi works up the courage to break disappointing news to Jo."

From the looks of the official trailer and synopsis for episode 1 of season 19, it is quite evident that the premiere episode will take the audience on an emotional and riveting new journey.

Who are the cast members of season 19 of Grey's Anatomy?

The lead cast list for the 19th season of the fan-favorite medical-drama series entails Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey, James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber, Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey, Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt, Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson, Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd, Kelly McCreary as Dr. Maggie Pierce, and more.

Five new actors will also be joining the cast for the upcoming season. Alexis Floyd as Dr. Simone Griffith, Niko Terho as Dr. Lucas Adams, Harry Shum Jr. as Dr. Benson "Blue" Kwan, Midori Francis as Dr. Mika Yasuda, and Adelaide Kane as Dr. Jules Millin will be seen stepping into Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Don't forget to watch the premiere episode of Grey's Anatomy season 19, airing this Thursday, October 6, 2022, on ABC.

