"Oh no new interns": Twitter fans concerned after Grey's Anatomy Season 19 drops first look 

Like every year for the last 18 years, ABC's Grey's Anatomy is ready to air another season, starting this October. The new season will see another complete makeover of the show, much like it has done many times over the years. This time, however, the change seems more drastic and more deviant.

This is especially evident given that the season will cut down the role of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) to only eight episodes.

To counter this change, the show has decided to introduce five new characters as first-year residents. The new cast members are Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis. Though the show hopes to explore new angles and take the narrative toward a less stagnant zone, not everyone is impressed by this change.

Following the teaser release on September 6, 2022, fans have now taken to social media sites like Twitter to discuss this impending change from the creators of Grey's Anatomy. One fan aptly summed up the situation with a simple line, saying "Oh no, new interns."

Fans react to new Grey's Anatomy Season 19 first look

The first look of the latest installment of Grey's Anatomy seems to be far from anything that fans expected from the show's 19th season. This is evident in the massive outburst about the show that has flooded Twitter since the teaser for the new season dropped.

While many fans have pointed out that the show may be trying something new by introducing new characters, others have simply been skeptical of this unforeseen development. This skepticism is understandable, given how the show lost its original premise due to all the phases that it has gone through over the years.

The negative fan reaction could also simply be pegged to a general skepticism surrounding changes in fan-favorite shows such as Grey's Anatomy.

..Anusha.. @_anushax_

Are they trying to reboot this show? 5 interns & their stories just like how



Why don’t they just end the show ALREADY!!!!? twitter.com/greysabc/statu… Grey's Anatomy @GreysABC Everything you know and love about #GreysAnatomy , but with a little newness. Join the incoming class of interns when Season 19 premieres Oct 6. Everything you know and love about #GreysAnatomy, but with a little newness. Join the incoming class of interns when Season 19 premieres Oct 6. https://t.co/R6yNZqGaXj Lol.Are they trying to reboot this show? 5 interns & their stories just like how #GreysAnatomy started?Why don’t they just end the show ALREADY!!!!? Lol.Are they trying to reboot this show? 5 interns & their stories just like how #GreysAnatomy started?Why don’t they just end the show ALREADY!!!!? 😣 twitter.com/greysabc/statu…

aims @aimeeh2004 who do greys think they are trying to recreate merder with link and the new intern #GreysAnatomy who do greys think they are trying to recreate merder with link and the new intern #GreysAnatomy

alora.♡ @ravingaltmcn The new #GreysAnatomy trailer is just about the new interns…k. The new #GreysAnatomy trailer is just about the new interns…k.

Despite the negative responses, not all fans of the show were averse to the idea of something new. Many were genuinely excited by the prospect of entirely new storylines. Though the Grey's Anatomy universe still holds its ground, in recent years the story has become more or less stagnant. With the presence of new characters and character arcs, the show may be able to break out of this limbo and create something fascinating in the upcoming season.

Moreover, the cast list of new interns consists of some seasoned actors who may bring back the spark that the show has recently lacked.

gillian @isqbelevanss #GreysAnatomy I ALREADY LOVE THE NEW INTERNS OMG I ALREADY LOVE THE NEW INTERNS OMG 😭😭 #GreysAnatomy

𝕤𝕠𝕝 @spampixlover im so excited to meet the new interns actually #GreysAnatomy im so excited to meet the new interns actually #GreysAnatomy

Some fans have already started theorizing about the interns and their love lives. It could be speculated that is the kind of engagement the show is hoping for with new characters on the cast list.

your.fav_luvrr❤️ @FavLuvrr feeling like they have no idea what they’re doing, with attendings over the wall and interns being suturing, code running, lab-delivering pen*s minders @GreysABC #GreysAnatomy I’m so excited for Grey’s Anatomy season 19. It’s been long we’ve had people running errandfeeling like they have no idea what they’re doing, with attendings over the wall and interns being suturing, code running, lab-delivering pen*s minders I’m so excited for Grey’s Anatomy season 19. It’s been long we’ve had people running errand😂feeling like they have no idea what they’re doing, with attendings over the wall and interns being suturing, code running, lab-delivering pen*s minders😂😂 @GreysABC #GreysAnatomy

Care-iss 🖤💡✊🏽🥂 @charisaliya



🏽 I have no comment on the #GreysAnatomy new intern trailer at this time. We are looking forward to a productive Season 19 that gets us closer to a grand Season 20 finale I have no comment on the #GreysAnatomy new intern trailer at this time. We are looking forward to a productive Season 19 that gets us closer to a grand Season 20 finale 🙏🏽

One fan pointed out that the storyline with five new interns is exactly how the original story of Meredith Grey started. This led some fans to question the point of continuing the show further. Many feel that the show has passed its twilight years and is now continuing the story just to keep the show on air.

Some, however, became nostalgic over the arrival of new interns, and took to Twitter to reminisce about the first batch of interns on the show, which included Meredith Grey.

tv lover @dramatvlover Of course Mer/Ellen is doing 8 episodes season 19 is like season 1 that only had seven episodes now it makes sense . I bet day before her intern day Mer 2.0 sleeps with link not knowing he is attending . #GreysAnatomy Of course Mer/Ellen is doing 8 episodes season 19 is like season 1 that only had seven episodes now it makes sense . I bet day before her intern day Mer 2.0 sleeps with link not knowing he is attending . #GreysAnatomy

It will take some time before fans make up their minds about the new developments, but for now, there seems to be a mixed bag of reactions pouring in. Grey's Anatomy will return on October 6, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.

