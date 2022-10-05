Grey's Anatomy season 19: Meet 5 new actors who are joining ABC medical-drama series

Grey's Anatomy season 19, the much-awaited installment of the fan-favorite medical drama series, is finally making its debut with its premiere episode on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 9 pm ET, on the ABC network.

The highly celebrated and critically acclaimed series was created by Shonda Rhimes. Danny Lux has acted as the music composer of the long-running medical romantic-drama series, while Herbert Davis has served as the cinematographer.

As per the official synopsis for episode 1 of Grey's Anatomy season 19:

"Meredith, still functioning as the interim chief, sees Nick for the first time since she rejected his offer to move to Minnesota; Bailey tells Richard she is not ready to return to work; Levi works up the courage to break disappointing news to Jo."

Grey's Anatomy season 19 stars Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt, Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson, and several others.

In season 19, five promising new actors are all set to join the cast of the beloved series. They include Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Harry Shum Jr., Midori Francis, and Adelaide Kane.

Without further delay, let's dive in and take a closer look at these five new intriguing cast members of Grey's Anatomy season 19, before episode 1 airs on ABC.

1) Alexis Floyd as Dr. Simone Griffith

The 28-year-old highly talented American actress Alexis Floyd will be seen playing the pivotal role of Simone Griffith in Grey's Anatomy season 19.

The actress is best known for her portrayal of the significant character Tia Clayton in The Bold Type and Neff in Inventing Anna.

The actress has also been a part of several noteworthy short films and TV series, including Life's Poison, Fashion Foes, Daughters of Solanas, Make It Easy, The Good Fight, Dickinson, and Way Down.

2) Niko Terho as Dr. Lucas Adams

Promising young actor Niko Terho is all set to portray a significant character, Dr. Lucas Adams, in the latest season of the popular medical drama series, Grey's Anatomy. The actor is best known for playing the role of Jeff in the 2020 movie Sno Babies.

Niko Terho also played the noteworthy role of Harry Turpin in the 2020 TV movie The Thing About Harry and Ethan in the 2019 TV series Sweetbitter. The actor has also been a part of the 2019 short film, Howard, where he portrayed the vital character Andy.

3) Midori Francis as Dr. Mika Yasuda

28-year-old Daytime Emmy Award-nominated actress Midori Francis will be seen playing the role of Dr. Mika Yasuda in Grey's Anatomy season 19.

The American actress is best known for playing the beloved role of Lily in Netflix's 2020 series, Dash & Lily.

Midori Francis has also been a part of several popular movies and TV series, entailing Ocean's Eight, Good Boys, South Mountain, Afterlife of the Party, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Younger, The Birch, Gotham, and a few others.

4) Adelaide Kane as Dr. Jules Millin

32-year-old Australian actress and model Adelaide Kane is all set to play the role of Dr. Jules Millin in season 19 of Grey's Anatomy.

The Australian actress is best known for portraying the character Mary, Queen of Scots in the popular TV show Reign and Lolly Allen in the 2007 series Neighbours.

She has also been a part of several well-known movies and TV series, including The Purge, Blood Punch, The Devil's Hand, The First Purge, Cosmic Sin, Teen Wolf, Once Upon a Time, Into the Dark, and several others.

5) Harry Shum Jr. as Dr. Benson "Blue" Kwan

The highly talented 40-year-old actor, singer, and dancer Harry Shum Jr. will be seen playing the role of Dr. Benson "Blue" Kwan in Grey's Anatomy season 19.

The actor is best known for his portrayal of the character Mike Chang in Glee and Magnus Bane in Shadowhunters.

Harry Shum Jr. has also been a part of several well-known movies and TV series, like Step Up 2: The Streets, Our Family Wedding, Step Up 3D, Moms' Night Out, Love Hard, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Fake Off, Tell Me a Story, Greek, and more.

Don't forget to catch episode 1 of Grey's Anatomy season 19, arriving on ABC, this Thursday, October 6, 2022.

