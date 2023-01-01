Will Trent season 1 release date, time, and plot

Will Trent will premiere on ABC at 10 pm ET/PT on Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023.

The new crime-drama will see Ramón Rodriguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and an adorable Chihuahua called Betty. In addition to them, there will be several others in supporting roles.

Will Trent is based on the work of author Karin Slaughter, who wrote the novels of the same name. The first season of the show will rely heavily on the first Will Trent novel, titled Triptych.

Will Trent is the tale of a brilliant dyslexic cop who was abandoned at birth

Meet Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI). He was tragically abandoned at birth and had to grow up in a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's not-so-good foster care system. Despite suffering from dyslexia, the skills he learned along his journey have made him the go-to agent for difficult cases.

His quest is to use his special skills to ensure that no one is abandoned like he was. He also has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

The first season of Will Trent was set and filmed in the city of Atalanta, Georgia. On his experience of shooting in the city, Rodriguez commented:

"It's pretty great when you get to shoot where something takes place and so Atlanta very much, especially in the pilot, we really establish it as a character. The heat of Atlanta, the warmth, the look of the show, the tones of this show really represent this city. In this season, we get to go to places that are out of the city as well, which is really great."

He continued :

"Some of our stories are inspired by some of what's happened here in Atlanta and Georgia in general. So, we go to some locations outside the city, a bit more rural, where there's some real history, and we get to explore some of that in our stories.”

When asked how much he relied on the book to form his characterization of Will Trent, he said:

"Honestly, my process in terms of the book was to really hear the book, see where this all stemmed from and came from, and then look at the pilot, particularly when we started and each episode becomes its own thing, even though it's inspired by this book and we're taking a lot from these books."

Trailer and a few more details

The show's trailer sees our protagonist, Will, investigate the murder of a teenage girl, but there is much more to the story than meets the eye. The special agent will use his unique skillset to solve the crime and save the day.

Like every legendary detective, Will also has a set of quirky traits. He carries himself with class and elegance in a 3-piece suit despite being in warm climate.

The synopsis of the show, according to IMDB, is:

"Special Agent Will Trent was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Determined to make sure no one feels as he did, he now has the highest clearance rate."

Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, and Oly Obst will serve as executive producers of Will Trent. The pilot episode was written by Liz Heldens and Dan Thomsen and directed and executive produced by Paul McGuigan.

Don't forget to watch the premiere of Will Trent on ABC at 10 pm ET/PT on Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023.

