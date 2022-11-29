Who is Hari Cameron? Snack vs. Chef contestant struggled with dyslexia as a child

Netflix is bringing in yet another culinary show, Snack vs. Chef, where talented chefs participate in creating some unique as well as iconic snacks.

One of the contestants is Hari Cameron, a well-acclaimed chef from Delaware. He was one of the finalists of the 2013 James Beard Awards' “Rising Star Chef” and was a three-time semifinalist for the prestigious award.

Despite struggling with dyslexia while growing up, Hari became one of the most innovative chefs in Sussex County. Meanwhile, he will compete against 11 other participants in Snack vs. Chef season 1.

The official synopsis of the Netflix show reads:

“Hosted by comedians Megan Stalter and Hari Kondabolu, this new food competition sees 12 chefs go head-to-head in the ultimate snack showdown. Not only must they recreate some of the world’s most iconic snacks, they’ll also be challenged to invent their own original snacks inspired by beloved classics. Only one will prevail and claim the $50,000 prize.”

Hari Cameron enjoys cooking with his son

Chef Hari Cameron mentioned in an interview that he enjoyed cooking with his toddler son, Max.

He said:

“My son, Max, is four and a half. When I cook with him, it not only allows us to spend time together but also teaches him skills he can use the rest of his life.”

The interview reported that Hari “struggled with dyslexia and ADD” as a child and that working in kitchens kept him grounded and disciplined.

Before receiving a degree and training from The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College in Philadelphia, he took a few jobs at many seaside restaurants in Delaware. After earning a degree, he showcased his culinary skills at Nage (now known as Fork + Flask) as a chef. Then, in 2012, he opened his own restaurant, called a(MUSE) at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

According to a report on delaware online, Hari sold his restaurant in 2020. He then started his own consulting work and began a job as the Chef of Arcobaleno Pasta LLC. His achievements also included opening a “pasta-focused Grandpa (MAC)” eatery with his brother Orion in 2015. Hari has earned several recognitions, such as the James Beard Awards “Rising Star Chef,” and the StarChefs Rising Stars Award (2018).

As per his Facebook page, he went to Sussex Central Senior High. He has been married to Stephanie since 2010, and the two have three kids together.

In his Instagram bio, he described himself as:

“Chef Consultant working to make the world a better place, one plate at a time. Serving Beauty & Love.”

Meanwhile, Hari is all set to compete in Netflix’s culinary competition series, Snack vs. Chef.

What time will Snack vs. Chef premiere on Netflix?

Snack vs. Chef season 1 will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET. It is unclear whether all the episodes will be released at once.

In addition to Hari, the remaining 11 contestants include Luna Contreras, Clara Park, Christian Gill, Danny Kievit, Lauryn Bodden, Sandy Dee Hall, Scottish Francis, Ali Manning, Lauren Jude, Kristopher Edelen, and Kevin Gregory.

They will showcase their snack-making skills in front of the judges — Chef Helen Park and culinary scientist Ali Bouzari. The show will be co-hosted by Megan Stalter and Hari Kondabolu, who will also join the judges’ panel in the elimination rounds.

Viewers can stream Snack vs. Chef on Netflix from November 30, 2022.

