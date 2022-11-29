Snack vs. Chef 2022 (season 1) contestants list: Who are the 12 chefs and where to follow them on Instagram?

Snack vs. Chef will see 12 talented chefs going up against each other as they recreate and invent snacks that will mimic some well-liked classic snacks. The winner of the show will walk away with a grand prize of $50,000.

Similar to most culinary shows, this reality cooking competition is ready to make viewers drool by showcasing some innovative and classic snacks at the same time.

The synopsis of the upcoming show reads as:

"Hosted by comedians Megan Stalter and Hari Kondabolu, this new food competition sees 12 chefs go head-to-head in the ultimate snack showdown. Not only must they recreate some of the world's most iconic snacks, they'll also be challenged to invent their own original snacks inspired by beloved classics. Only one will prevail and claim the $50,000 prize."

Snack vs. Chef is set to premiere on November 30 on Netflix.

Who are the 12 participants of Snack vs. Chef and what are they up to on social media?

1) Kevin Gregory

Instagram handle: @thatchefkev

The upcoming Snack vs. Chef contestant isn’t very active on social media. His Instagram account has an audience of 705 people and contains only 28 posts.

However, despite the limited number of posts on his feed, his passion for traveling and food is evident. A post on his feed suggests that Kevin was a student at Le Cordon Bleu Paris, a culinary arts and hospitality management institute in France.

2) Clara Park

Instagram handle: @claraparkscooks

As suggested by her Instagram bio, the chef, eater, storyteller, and teacher prefers to be addressed by she/her pronouns. On the platform, she has 1,040 followers. Clara teaches cooking classes “all over the place” and is based in Philadelphia.

She teaches at The Culinary Literary Center at The Free Library, Old City Kitchen, Reading Terminal Market, and Philly Public School. She previously appeared as a contestant on Food Network's Chopped, where she made it to the grand finale.

3) Christian Gill

Instagram handle: @foodbrushninja

The spiceologist has an audience of 5,054 people on the social media platform. He currently works as a private chef for athlete La’el Collins and previously appeared on Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay.

Christian previously competed in and won the Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge in 2019, which won him a $25,000 prize. His Instagram showcases his skills as a chef and his passion for food.

4) Hari Cameron

Instagram handle: @haricam

The chef consultant is working to make the world a better place, “one plate at a time.” The upcoming Snack vs. Chef contestant has an audience of 5,353 followers on the social media platform and often showcases his cooking skills with protein.

Hari recently welcomed his first child into the world with his partner Stephanie Cameron. He is the owner and chef at Grandpa (MAC) in Rehoboth, De.

5) Luna Contreras

Instagram handle: @eerieluna

Luna’s pronouns are she/her. The “brown trans girl” is an activist who aims to uplift communities by making creative Mexican food through Chelo.

Luna was inspired by her grandmother to establish Chelo, a central meeting ground that highlights street snacks and seasonal Mexican food. The upcoming Snack vs. Chef contestant has a following of 2,236 followers who often get to see the chef in her element.

6) Danny Kievit

Instagram handle: @chef_danny_k

The chef, entrepreneur, and father has 534 people following him on the social media platform. Apart from his delicious dishes, his family often makes an appearance on his feed.

Danny has another profile where he showcases his culinary adventures, called @leaveittoKievit. His bio suggests that he is also known as a 'Snack Daddy' and is a multi-faceted chef “with the toolbox to create something for everyone.”

7) Lauryn Bodden

Instagram handle: @boddenbites

The recipe developer, culinary producer, private chef, and CrossFit enthusiast sees 2,189 people checking out her social media feed.

Lauryn often takes to the platform to showcase her skills as a chef and even takes her viewers regularly through her fitness journey.

8) Sandy Dee Hall

Instagram handle: @lifeandthepursuitof

The chef, maker, and creator has an audience of 5,060 followers on Instagram. While he often takes to the social media platform to showcase his skills, his dog steals the show.

For Sandy, food was always a special challenge. While tasting ingredients, he "sees colors," which he often uses in his dishes as well.

9) Scottish Francis

Instagram handle: @chefscottishfrancis

The co-owner and executive chef of the Shortbread Society has an audience of 12.5K followers on the social media platform. This isn’t the Scottish chef’s first rodeo when it comes to reality cooking shows.

The upcoming Snack vs. Chef contestant beat Bobby Flay in his own game during Beat Bobby Flay and was a contestant on Master Chef season 5.

10) Ali Manning

Instagram handle: @alimanning_carpediem

The food scientist, consultant, author, and artist from Memphis, Tennessee is ready to compete in Snack vs. Chef. She has 5,023 followers on the social media platform and often takes to the platform to showcase her daily life.

Ali is the author of Can I Play with my Food?, a picture book for kids that helps them explore the relationship between food and science.

11) Lauren Jude

Instagram handle: @itspoppinpantry

The food scientist, kitchen coach, and founder of Poppin’ Pantry has an audience of 376 people on her social media platform.

The Snack vs. Chef contestant's aim is to build “generational health” and help teach others about better cooking and eating.

12) Kristopher Edelen

Instagram handle: @chefkpe

The founder of HOTPANnyc has 11.5K followers on Instagram. The chef is on a mission to reinvent the modern American dining experience.

The upcoming Snack vs. Chef contestant previously appeared on Chopped, Cutthroat Kitchen, First We Feast, and FYI.

Tune in on November 30 to see what happens when these talented chefs go up against each other in the snack-centric Netflix competition.

