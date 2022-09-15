"Dara is gonna win": Fans root for the MasterChef contestant to win the grand finale in Season 12 

MasterChef returned for its grand finale on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Out of 20 former contestants who returned for a second chance, only three made it to the finals. Among them, one chef will walk away as the title winner and take home a whooping cash prize.

The three chefs who made it all the way to the finale were Dara Yu, Christian Green and Michael Silverstein. Part 1 of the MasterChef finale aired last week and showcased the three cooks presenting the judges with their best appetizers. Although Dara had a few issues along the way, fans are not ruling out the possibility of her winning.

Many fans took to social media to share that they were rooting for Dara to win. Dara is the youngest contestant on this season of MasterChef: Back to Win.

She first appeared in MasterChef: Junior when she was just 12 years old. Now at the age of 20, she is back to reclaim the title she once lost.

Fans hope MasterChef Season 12's youngest contestant, Dara Yu, wins the title

Although a few fans were fine with either of the contestants winning, many picked the youngest contestant as their first choice. Some added that it would feel like a "robbery" if she didn't win the season.

Fagbemi Young @Fjonthebeat Dara is a lock to win at this point if she doesn’t win it feel like a robbery to me #MasterChef Dara is a lock to win at this point if she doesn’t win it feel like a robbery to me #MasterChef

Hadley ✨ @HadleyDarling #masterchef i swear to god if it’s not Dara… i swear to god if it’s not Dara… 😒 #masterchef

Madelaine Kimmie Ho @iamKimmieHo Christian deserves it more than Michael. But I want Dara to win because she’s the most #masterchef worthy. Christian deserves it more than Michael. But I want Dara to win because she’s the most #masterchef worthy.

‏ً @boldofswift I missed so many episodes I feel like of #MasterChef since I’ve been busy and like dang it’s already season finale. I’m. I’m rooting for Dara! I missed so many episodes I feel like of #MasterChef since I’ve been busy and like dang it’s already season finale. I’m. I’m rooting for Dara!

TV Addict (she/her) @TVAddict617 I think Dara has the best charisma and talent/skill of the 3 to be a Masterchef winner. #masterchef I think Dara has the best charisma and talent/skill of the 3 to be a Masterchef winner. #masterchef

LV🇭🇹🇳🇬💋👑 @KARMA_UNLIMITED I hope Dara wins. So young, so full of life #MasterChef I hope Dara wins. So young, so full of life #MasterChef

Dara impressed the judges with her entree and dessert in the MasterChef grand finale

Titled, Finale: Part 2, Episode 20 featured Dara, Christian and Michael serving the judges their restaurant-worthy entree and dessert.

Dara whipped up some Chinese-style short ribs with Japanese sweet potato, spiced carrots, caramelized onions and carrot top gremolata. The chef claimed that after her stressful appetizer round, she was more confident with her entree.

MasterChef @MASTERCHEFonFOX #MasterChef 3 talented chefs but only 1 can be the winner... 3 talented chefs but only 1 can be the winner... 😣 #MasterChef https://t.co/aYWeTEOeeG

Right off the bat, Gordon Ramsay said that the dish looked beautiful. Continuing, he said:

"Dara you took a big risk in that pressure cooker, and young lady, it paid off. It's delicious. A dark rich, sticky, beautiful short rib, with that light, fluffy mash. You're twenty years of age, but it tastes like there's 20 years of cooking in here, and I think that's the exciting thing for me."

Joe shared that he would serve this dish at his restaurant and would eat it if it was served at any of the other judge's restaurants. Dara had an advantange after her entree, and that got her one step closer to winning the competition.

For her dessert, Dara presented the judges with Vanilla IIe Flottante with creme anglaise, tropical fruit, and caramelized forbidden rice. Gordon Ramsay once again complimented her plating and shared that he loved the colors in her dish.

MasterChef @MASTERCHEFonFOX ‍ #MasterChef The hard part is finally over! The hard part is finally over! 😮‍💨 #MasterChef https://t.co/NZhlywfMVK

Guest judge Christina Tosi share that although she has tasted the dish before, it was still full of surprises for her. Continuing, she said:

"I like that you brought big flavor to the table. It's clear that you thought about texture. It's a gorgeous dessert."

While Gordon Ramsay did say that he found the dish a little too sweet, he also admitted that he loved the creme anglaise.

MasterChef has been renewed for Season 13. Stay tuned for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal