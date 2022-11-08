Who is Bobby Flay? Meet the host of Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown 2022

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown joins the holiday lineup of Food Network and Discovery+ ahead of the festive season. The festive special limited series will follow the premise of the original show but will take it up a notch to match the holiday energy.

The show will be divided into three rounds. In the first round, two chefs will compete head-to-head before the winner moves to the next round to face off against another acclaimed chef. Whoever qualifies from rounds one and two will meet Bobby Flay in the final round of each episode in order to compete for the winning title.

The show’s press release reads:

"Each episode is supersized to one hour and the Beat Bobby Flay format is expanded to three rounds with a team element – and in Bobby’s biggest nightmare, only the toughest chefs are entering the kitchen to take him down."

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown is set to premiere on November 8, at 9 pm ET on Food Network and Discovery+.

Meet the host of Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown ahead of the show’s premiere

Bobby Flay has become a household name both on television and in the food industry. His numerous shows, restaurants, and books have earned him a net worth of $60 million. Flay is one of the most popular and richest celebrity chefs, who first came into the limelight as one of the contestants on Iron Chef America.

The 57-year-old chef started his culinary journey at the age of 17 after dropping out of school and taking up a job at Joe Allen’s restaurant in New York where he discovered his love for food. He performed so well that Joe Allen decided to pay his tuition at the French Culinary Institute where he graduated with a degree in culinary arts.

After his time at the prestigious culinary school ended, the Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown host went on to open his first restaurant, Mesa Grill, in 1991. The Flay brand has since opened multiple restaurants, including the latest establishment Bobby’s Burger Place.

The host of Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown first appeared on TV in 1994 with Food Network's Iron Chef America followed by an appearance in Grillin’ & Chillin’ two years later. His other television shows include Boy Meets Grill with Bobby Flay, and his shows BBQ with Bobby Flay and Grill It! with Bobby Flay, and Bobby Flay’s Barbeque Addiction earned him a reputation as “TV’s hottest grill master.”

He is now set to appear in Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, which will pit celebrity chefs against each other in order for them to attempt to beat the renowned television personality.

In the trailer for the show, Bobby explained that he wanted more chefs to be a part of it to make the show more family-oriented in order to live up to the holiday spirit.

