What time will Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown 2022 premiere on Food Network? New format, release date, and more

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown joins the Food Network’s festive lineup, making the season even more happening. The creator of the show has changed things up just a little to fit the theme and ensure that the show gives off more family vibes. The holidays are about spending time with family, and Bobby wanted the entire Food Network family to be involved.

The show’s press release reads:

"Bobby Flay keeps it all in the Food Network family in the six-episode holiday event Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, premiering Tuesday, November 8th at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network and Discovery+."

It continued:

"Each episode is supersized to one hour and the Beat Bobby Flay format is expanded to three rounds with a team element – and in Bobby’s biggest nightmare, only the toughest chefs are entering the kitchen to take him down."

The show is set to premiere on the Food Network on Tuesday, November 8, at 9 pm ET.

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown 2022 will feature six one-hour-long episodes

What’s more joyous than two chefs battling it out to see who’s the better cook? There are multiple chefs going up against each other to defeat the almost unbeatable, Bobby Flay.

To make the show more festive, Bobby decided to make some changes to his usual format. Typically Beat Bobby Flay episodes are 30 minutes long, but the festive-special limited series will feature six one-hour-long episodes instead and will also feature more chefs.

Each episode will contain three rounds. In the first round, chefs will go up against each other, and whoever wins proceeds to go up against another chef who stands between the chef and Flay. However, the eliminated chefs don’t go home just yet. In the final round of Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, the chefs will pick an eliminated chef who will serve as their sous-chef.

Food Network’s press release stated that ultimately, a blind taste test will determine who wins the episode, Bobby or his competition.

It further read:

"Upcoming episodes feature Food Network all-stars including Giada De Laurentiis, Alex Guarnaschelli, Carla Hall, Eddie Jackson, Michael Symon, Brooke Williamson and Geoffrey Zakarian."

The first episode will see Tiffani Faison and Jet Tila going up against each other in a Thanksgiving-themed competition, and whoever wins, will battle it out with Anne Burrell from Worst Cooks in America. Whoever wins will then attempt to beat Bobby Flay in his own game. Serving as a guest host for the season premiere will be Chopped judge Scott Conant.

In the trailer for the season premiere, Bobby said to Conant:

"It felt very holiday to me. You start cooking with people that maybe you haven't even cooked with before, that you've known for a long time, but you've never actually buckled up to the stove next to them."

He added that there will be a lot of surprises and that viewers will just have to see what happens. Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown will air on November 8, at 9 pm ET on the Food Network and Discovery+.

