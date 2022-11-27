Where is Megan Stalter from? Comedian's identity explored as she hosts Snacks vs. Chef on Netflix

Snacks vs. Chef is set to put chefs up to the challenge of creating some of the most well-liked snacks of all time. The chefs will not only be challenged to reinvent already existing snacks, but will also have to create their own snacks to win the grand prize of $50,000.

Joining the 12 chefs on this journey is Megan Stalter, a comedian based in Los Angeles. She is known as the queen of “online cringe comedy” and found fame during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"Twelve chefs go head-to-head in a snack showdown; they must recreate iconic snacks, while inventing original snacks inspired by beloved classics; only one chef will prevail to claim the $50,000 prize."

The show is set to premiere on November 30 on Netflix.

Snacks vs. Chef's Megan Stalter gained recognition during the pandemic

The actress, comedian, and writer from Los Angeles first gained fame during the lockdown. She was born in 1990 in Cleveland, Ohio, and often bases her jokes on the people of the state itself.

She was raised in the Pentecostal Church and attended Wayne High School, where she did her fair share of theater. She is a graduate of Sinclair Community College, followed by Wright State University, but left to try her hand at acting.

She moved to Chicago to pursue comedy full-time, followed by living in New York to further her career in 2019. While she had started making a name for herself, she started receiving global recognition during the COVID-19 pandemic with her "essential escapist comedy."

The Snacks vs. Chef co-host was called a 2020 Comic to Watch by Vulture and Variety, and Jason Zinoman from The New York Times described her as the “most vital voice to emerge during this anxious, isolating moment.”

Her comedic success helped her land multiple television gigs, including HBO’s Hacks, which won the comedian multiple comedy awards at the Emmys in 2021. However, in a virtual conversation with the Guardian, the Snacks vs. Chef host said that she is most confident on stage.

She added:

"I’m never happier than when I’m on stage, I mean, besides being with the ones I love."

She further stated that even before the pandemic, she would never feel sick while on stage and would never think of anything that would make her sad. For her, being on stage makes her “fully Zen,” and she knows that’s where she’s meant to be.

While the Snacks vs. Chef host's career started taking off just before the pandemic hit, she never would have imagined that making silly videos while stuck at home would be the edge that helped her truly taste stardom.

The comedian appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in June 2022, where she spoke to guest host Chelsea Handler about Hacks, Church Girls, and much more. She told Chelsea that when she was younger, the entire family would often make funny videos and record skits, with her taking on the directorial role.

The “nutty” comedian is now set to appear as a co-host on Snacks vs. Chef, where she will be appearing alongside fellow comedian Hari Kondabolu in the new food competition as the chefs channel their “inner food scientists” to add their own twist to classic snacks.

