Will Trent: Who is Ramón Rodríguez? Meet the actor who plays the protagonist in ABC's new police procedural drama

The upcoming ABC series titled Will Trent is set to premiere on the channel on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Actor Ramón Rodríguez has been cast as the lead role in the police procedural drama series. Rodriguez portrays the titular character, a special agent with exceptional abilities to solve criminal cases.

Rodriguez looked quite impressive in the trailer, portraying his character with astonishing nuance and subtlety. Viewers can expect the actor to deliver a fine performance in the show. He's a prominent actor whose credits include The Defenders and Iron First.

Ramón Rodríguez has appeared in several films and TV shows, including The Wire

Ramón Rodríguez was born on December 20, 1979, in Río Piedras, Puerto Rico. He reportedly spent most of his childhood in Manhattan. As a teenager, Rodriguez was interested in basketball and played the sport during his school and college years.

One of Ramón Rodríguez's earliest appearances was in the prequel to Brian De Palma’s iconic film, Carlito's Way, titled Carlito's Way: Rise to Power, wherein he played a small role as Ángel Rodríguez. He later went on to star in shows like Rescue Me, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and more.

Rodriguez also appeared in HBO's acclaimed crime drama series, The Wire, wherein he portrayed the character of Renaldo. Some of his most notable film credits include Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Need for Speed, and The One and Only Ivan, to name a few.

Ramón Rodríguez's lead character in the upcoming ABC series, Will Trent, is quite intriguing. He's a charismatic and smart police officer with a special knack for cracking complicated murder cases. It'll be interesting to see Rodriguez' performance in this fascinating role.

Meet Iantha Richardson and other cast members

Will Trent focuses on the titular character, who's known to have remarkable natural abilities to solve the most complicated cases. The official synopsis of the series, according to ABC's YouTube channel, reads:

''Based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling 'Will Trent' series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system.''

The description further reads:

''But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.''

ABC dropped the official trailer for the series on December 15, 2022, and it offers a peek into Special Agent Will Trent's eventful life as a police officer. It offers insights into his mindset, along with the various people involved in his life.

The trailer maintains a quirky tone that feels refreshing for a police procedural show. Fans can expect a unique experience, with several interesting characters and thrilling moments.

Appearing alongside Ramón Rodríguez in important supporting roles are actors like Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, among various others.

You can watch Will Trent on ABC on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT.

